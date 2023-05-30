Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,331 in the last 365 days.

urban-gro, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the following June conferences.

  • GAPPA 2023 (formerly Georgia Association of Physical Plant Administrators), Jekyll Island, Georgia, May 27-31: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 101 and hosting several networking events with facilities professionals representing K-12, higher education, library, and museum markets. Sam Andras, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Scott Allen, Vice President, Architecture – Commercial, Steve Defelippi, Vice President, Atlanta Operations, and Kelly Wilson, Senior Construction Administrator, will be in attendance.
  • Fire Sprinkler Contractors Texas Expo 2023, League City, Texas, June 1: urban-gro will be exhibiting and networking at this regional event. Jason Dawson, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Darin Garrison, Vice President, Fire Protection, and Jamie Croswell, Fire Protection Engineer, will be in attendance.
  • GreenTech Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 13-15: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 05.451PC. Lucas Targos, Vice President, Business Development, EMEA, will speak on the Cannabis Stage, Thursday, June 15 at 10:30 CET on the topic of Optimizing Efficiency: Strategies for Planning and Designing a Cannabis Cultivation Facility. Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, Arie Kamp, Managing Director, urban-gro Europe B.V., and Lucas Targos will be in attendance.
  • Blue Book Construction Network Meet and Greet, Thornton, Colorado, June 21: urban-gro will be exhibiting at this regional event with representatives from dozens of commercial general contractors and specialty subcontractors. Bryan Bangs, Vice President, Construction Services, and Pamela Spindle, Project Manager, will be in attendance.
  • International Cannabis Business Conference, Berlin, Germany, June 29-30: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 448. Lucas Targos, Vice President, Business Development, EMEA, will speak on a panel on Friday, June 30 at 15:20 CET on the topic of Innovations in Cannabis Cultivation and Production: The Role of Technology. Arie Kamp, Managing Director, urban-gro Europe B.V., and Lucas Targos will be in attendance.
  • Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit, New York, New York, June 29-30: JT Archer, COO, and Randy Frederick, Vice President, CEA Produce, will be in attendance.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
urbangro@mattio.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

urban-gro, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more