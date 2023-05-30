Global Crossing Airlines to Present at Gravitas’ 4th Los Angeles Summit

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at Gravitas’ 4th Los Angeles Summit, which will be taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel from Sunday, June 4th to Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

Ryan Goepel, EVP and CFO, is scheduled to present on Monday, June 5th, 2023, at 11:30 AM PDT, in addition to fielding investor questions during the in-person summit. “I am looking forward to joining the Gravitas’ 4th Los Angeles Summit as a presenter and am pleased to share the immense progress our team has made this past quarter,” said Mr. Goepel. “GlobalX continues to experience year-to-year exponential growth and expects to follow its projected business plan of operating 12 passenger A320 series aircraft and 6 A321 freighters by the end of 2023.”

Gravitas’ 4th Los Angeles Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to a highly selective audience of venture capital, family office, and institutional investors attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please visit:

Summit Details:

Event: Gravitas’ 4th Los Angeles Summit

Format: Presentations and Q&A

Presentation Dates: Monday, June 5th and Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM PDT – 4:00 PM PDT

Venue: In-person at The Beverly Hills Hotel

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. GlobalX is also now operating ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the mix between passenger and freighter aircraft, the destinations that the Company intends to service, the Company’s growth and the number of aircraft it intends to operate by the end of 2023.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain and labor disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, failure to conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI, the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, risks associated with doing business in foreign countries, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labor disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; risks related to significant disruption in, or breach in security of GlobalX’s information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on its reputation; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.