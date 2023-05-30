Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business Launches Indigenous Business Defence Sector Accelerator

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) today announced the launch of the Indigenous Business Defence Sector Accelerator for Indigenous Business program, a new initiative developed to create opportunities for Indigenous businesses in Canada to engage with defence suppliers.

Indigenous businesses will be paired with organizational sponsors through the program to learn about regulatory requirements, acquire knowledge and skills to work within the industry and leverage opportunities within their sponsors’ global supply chains. General Dynamics is the inaugural sponsor of this new initiative.

“We’re very excited to be launching the Indigenous Business Defence Sector Accelerator program, which is a terrific addition to the programs and resources for Indigenous businesses that CCAB currently offers. We believe this will help increase opportunities for Indigenous businesses to be meaningful participants in the defence sector supply chain,” said CCAB president & CEO Tabatha Bull. “We are grateful to General Dynamics for their leadership and partnership as we have worked together to develop this program. Ultimately, this initiative has the potential to make significant progress in reaching the 5% target for Indigenous procurement mandated by the federal government."

CCAB will help facilitate connections between sponsor organizations and Indigenous business leaders participating in the program to increase awareness of sector-specific opportunities and will provide mentorship and coaching for navigating the process of becoming a supplier within Canada’s defence industry.

“General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada joined CCAB in August 2018 and continues to work in partnership with Indigenous businesses throughout the company’s value chain,” said Jason Alejandro Monahan, Vice President and General Manager of General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada. “Working with CCAB on this important initiative can help bolster job creation and thereby Indigenous economies, contributing to economic reconciliation across Canada.”

As the inaugural sponsors for the program, General Dynamics’ three business units in Canada Land Systems–Canada, Mission Systems–Canada, and Ordnance and Tactical Systems–Canada are proud to support Indigenous businesses across the country.

“At General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada, we are committed to supporting, engaging, and listening to our Indigenous suppliers, colleagues, partners, and rights holders to cultivate a better understanding of their unique cultures, goals, and challenges,” said Martin Zablocki, Vice President, Public Sector Strategies at General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada who is also leading the company’s Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan. “We are very pleased to offer our support to the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business as they kick off this historic program that will create immeasurable opportunities for Indigenous businesses to make their mark within Canada’s defence industry.”

“General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems-Canada is proud and excited to participate in the new CCAB Defence Accelerator Program,” said René Blouin, General Manager of Ordnance and Tactical Systems-Canada. “We welcome the opportunity to support Indigenous Businesses in their efforts to navigate the intricacies of the Defence Industry so they can successfully provide their products and/or services to companies in our sector. It is an important program that brings economic and social benefits in the defence industry and beyond.”

-30

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business:

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccab.com.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a global defence and aerospace company with a worldwide reputation for excellence. In Canada, our operations focus on the production of combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and IT and C4ISR solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and allied forces worldwide. We are proud of the work our employees do every single day to design and develop cutting-edge solutions that support our troops when it matters the most.

Media contacts:

General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada

Doug Wilson-Hodge

Director, Strategy & Business Development

wilsonho@gdls.com

T: +1.519.964.5178

General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada

Lorena MacKenzie

lorena.mackenzie@gd-ms.ca

T: 1.613.277.4927

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Berkley Whaley

Berkley.Whaley@gd-ots.com

T: +1.727.578.8367

Shannon Sutherland Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business 403-462-9363 ssutherland@ccab.com