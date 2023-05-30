Enphase Energy and Natec Expand Distribution Partnership in Europe

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it has expanded its relationship with Natec, a leading wholesaler of solar and battery products, to distribute IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries across Europe.



Natec has been active in the solar industry since 2004, and is currently a market leader for importing and distributing solar and battery products in the Netherlands, as well as other countries throughout Europe. The company offers the Enphase IQ7™ and IQ8™ family of microinverters, IQ Batteries, and other system components.

“Enphase is the market leader in microinverter technology and has an incredible reputation with installers throughout Europe,” said Pieter van de Meerakker, head of purchasing at Natec. “We’re pleased to see Enphase continuing to grow its business across the region and looking for new ways to make solar energy smarter, simpler, and more affordable for homeowners.”

IQ Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. IQ Microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty in select European countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Germany, and Poland.

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 15-year limited warranty in select European countries.

“Natec is a world-class distribution partner and we’re excited to expand our relationship with them with a mutual focus on creating a superior customer experience for our customers and end-users,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “Through Natec’s vast and growing network, we’re providing more and more people with access to clean, reliable, and safer products to power their lives.”

Enphase began production shipments of microinverters from its contract manufacturer Flex in Romania earlier this year. With the Flex Romania factory, Enphase has increased its global capacity of microinverters per quarter, enabling Enphase to improve delivery times to European customers while addressing the region’s rapid growth and demand for residential solar.

For more information on Enphase IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

