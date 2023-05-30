Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,343 in the last 365 days.

Actuate Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (Actuate), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today four presentations from scientific collaborators at the upcoming American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2 - 6, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

The abstracts are currently available on the ASCO meeting website. The posters will be available online at https://actuatetherapeutics.com/news-media/ following the presentations.

Poster Presentation Details:

  • In silico approaches to patient selection: Credentialing elraglusib as a novel treatment in metastatic melanoma resistant to checkpoint inhibitors.
    Presentation Type: Poster Presentation
    Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023, 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
    Presenter: Joseph McDermott, Lantern Pharma Inc., Dallas TX
    Abstract Number: 3079
  • Phase 2 study of elraglusib (9-ING-41), a glycogen synthase kinase-3b inhibitor, in combination with gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel (GnP) in patients with previously untreated advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).
    Presentation Type: Online Publication
    Presenter: Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL
    Abstract Number: e16289
  • Plasma cytokine profiles and survival outcomes in the 1801 phase 1/2 clinical trial of 9-ING-41 (elraglusib) in patients with advanced cancer.
    Presentation Type: Online Publication
    Presenter: Taylor Weiskittel, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
    Abstract Number: e14555
  • GSK-3 inhibitor elraglusib (9-ING-41) to enhance tumor-infiltrating immune cell activation in tumor biopsies and synergize with anti-PD-L1 in a murine model of colorectal cancer.
    Presentation Type: Online Publication
    Presenter: Dr. Wafik S. El-Deiry, Brown University, Providence, RI
    Abstract Number: e15138

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.
Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for high impact cancers and inflammatory diseases. Actuate’s lead drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy. Elraglusib is also emerging as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of multiple immune checkpoints and the regulation of immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

CONTACT:
Public Relations Dept.,
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 (847) 986-4190
info@actuatetherapeutics.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Actuate Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more