Data Presented at the 2023 American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine and the American Thoracic Society Meetings Further Validate ProSomnus Precision Oral Appliance Therapy for the Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: OSA), a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced the presentation of four abstracts at the 2023 American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) Annual Meeting, held May 19-21 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and two abstracts at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2023 International Conference, held May 19-24 in Washington, D.C.



The data presented at both meetings demonstrate that ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices are:

An efficacious first-line treatment for moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea, characterized by excellent adherence and patient preference relative to CPAP

An efficacious option relative to traditional OAT devices, for all severities of OSA

Associated with significantly fewer adverse event reports (AERs) than CPAP and hypoglossal nerve stimulation treatments



“The growing body of clinical evidence continues to show that Precision Oral Appliance Therapy is more efficacious and even safer than legacy treatment options,” said John E. Remmers, MD, Chief Scientist of ProSomnus. “These particular studies not only demonstrate efficaciousness but additional benefits for patients, such as better adherence and fewer adverse events.”

Data from the First Line Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Study (FLOSAT) study, a clinical trial comparing the clinical effectiveness of OAT and CPAP were presented at both meetings:

AADSM: Comparison of Clinical Effectiveness And Patients’ Preference for Two Non-invasive Treatment Options for Patients Diagnosed with Moderate to Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea: The FLOSAT Study; abstract 008 Winner of AADSM’s Clinical Excellence Award

ATS: Oral Appliance Therapy as First-line Treatment Option in Patients Diagnosed With Moderate to Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Mini Symposium A18 Overall, patients’ apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) decreased from 22.9 events per hour to 8.0 with OAT. 100% of patients adhered to OAT, while 83% of patients adhered to CPAP. 56.5% of patients preferred OAT, while 34.7% preferred CPAP and 8.8% expressed no preference.

In addition, key findings were also presented in the following posters at AADSM:

OAT Device Designs are Not the Same When It Comes to FDA Adverse Event Reports; abstract 011 Materials: 98.5% of AERs involved OATs made from lab materials, while just 1.5% involved devices made from engineered materials, such as Medical-grade Class VI polymers. Structure: 98% of AERs involved OATs with metal, elastomeric or nylon components, while just 2% involved monolithic structures. Titration Mechanisms: 93.8% of AERs involved OATs with anterior clasps, Herbst mechanisms and pull mechanisms, while just 6.2% involved 70-degree Dorsal posts or 90-degree twin posts. Liners: 98.5% of AERs involved lab-formed OATs with and without liners, while just 1.5% of AERs involved precision-engineered liner-less devices.





Adverse Event Reports for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation and Oral Appliance Therapy Devices: an FDA MAUDE Database Analysis; abstract 012

Winner of AADSM’s Clinical Research Award In 2020, there were 126 AERs for CPAP, 445 for HNS and just 24 for OAT. In 2021, there were 6,074 AERs for CPAP, 6,806 for HNS and just 49 for OAT. In 2022, there were 90,923 AERs for CPAP, 23,951 for HNS and just 40 for OAT.





Precision vs. Traditional Oral Appliance Therapy: A Comparison of Efficacy; abstract 006

Median efficacy for Precision OAT in individuals with mild to moderate OSA was 92%, while that of Traditional OAT was 75%. Median efficacy for Precision OAT in individuals with severe OSA was 59%, while that of Traditional OAT was 50%.





At ATS 2023, further data were presented in the following poster:

Assessing Precision Oral Appliance Efficacy Using Frequency-Based and Risk-Based Indices; abstract P1181 Precision OAT significantly reduced AHI and sleep apnea-specific hypoxic burden (SASHB) 91% of participants achieved efficacy when it was defined as SASHB < 53 %min/h, whereas 76% achieved efficacy when it was defined as AHI < 10 h-1.





“Precision oral appliance therapy consists of intraoral medical devices that precisely track to the healthcare provider’s treatment plan and the patient’s anatomy,” said Len Liptak, Chief Executive Officer of ProSomnus. “This data further validates that our non-invasive, patient-preferred, precision oral appliance therapy is associated with excellent outcomes for patients with OSA.”

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) is a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, that is associated with comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus intraoral medical devices are engineered to precisely track the treatment plan and anatomy for each patient. Non-invasive, patient preferred and easy to use, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence, and overall outcomes in a growing body of clinical investigations. ProSomnus precision intraoral devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many Government sponsored healthcare plans around the world, representing over 200 million covered lives. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

