Aspira Women’s Health to Participate at William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced that the company will participate in William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference taking place in Chicago, Illinois on June 6-8, 2023. Management will attend 1:1 meetings with investors who are registered for the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a 1x1 meeting, please email growthstockconf@williamblair.com.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc. 
Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer. 

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM. OvaWatchSM is a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. 

EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Monique Kosse 
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: 212-915-3820
monique@lifesciadvisors.com


