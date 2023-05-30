Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,338 in the last 365 days.

Galecto to Present at the Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and world leader in galectin biology focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that Hans Schambye, M.D., Ph.D. will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY from June 7-9, 2023. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Details for the presentation are as follows:
 
Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 4:00 pm ET
Link:
 click HERE
 
The webcast will also be available for viewing and replay under the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website.

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in a separate Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc.
Hans Schambye, CEO
Jon Freve, CFO
+45 70 70 52 10
 
Investors/US Media/EU
Ashley R. Robinson Sandya von der Weid
arr@lifesciadvisors.com svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 617 430 7577 +41 78 680 0538

Primary Logo

You just read:

Galecto to Present at the Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more