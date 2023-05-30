ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|22-May-23
|12,410
|€639.52
|€7,936,403
|23-May-23
|12,374
|€641.50
|€7,937,897
|24-May-23
|12,732
|€623.36
|€7,936,678
|25-May-23
|12,165
|€651.99
|€7,931,446
|26-May-23
|11,820
|€671.74
|€7,940,014
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
