GALVIN GREEN RAIN JACKET WINS TOP GOLF MEDIA APPAREL AWARDS
-Ultimate waterproof ALISTER jacket chosen by leading magazines for 2023 awards-VAXJO, SWEDEN, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading high-performance golf apparel brand Galvin Green has been credited with 2023 Editor’s Choice Awards from two of the UK’s top specialist publications for its top-of-the-range ALISTER men’s rain jacket.
Announcing the choice of the ALISTER for its prestigious award, Europe’s leading multimedia golf brand Golf Monthly gave the waterproof garment a 5-Star rating. Technical Editor Joel Tadman said: ‘For such a feature-packed jacket, you’ll be surprised at how lightweight and minimalistic the ALISTER feels. The protection is excellent, market-leading you could say, but it manages to remain playable. The attention to detail is exceptional, with little extra touches like the carbon printed zippers, two zipped front pockets and the print pattern on the sleeves which gives the jacket a slick, sophisticated look.’
Top-selling magazine Today’s Golfer, with a reach of around one-million golfers each month, also recognised the premium waterproof garment with an Editor’s Choice Apparel award. The panel of judges said: ‘If you ever need to play in less than perfect weather – and by that we mean anything from a gentle summer shower to a Scottish links gale – this is the jacket you need.’
Seen as the ultimate waterproof jacket in the latest Galvin Green range, the full-zip ALISTER uses GORE-TEX stretch with the C-KNIT™ backer fabric to provide a smooth ‘slide & glide’ interior. Superstretch inserts across the back and elbows ensure an unrivalled freedom of movement in the swing, while reinforced Techsteel™ material on the shoulders delivers durability without compromising the action. It also features water-repellent zippers and chest and collar width adjusters for extra comfort and protection from the elements.
The ALISTER jacket is available in two stylish colourways – Forged Iron/Black and Navy/Black – at a RRP of £539.
Galvin Green outerwear has also gained plaudits in the U.S. from the influential GOLF.com ‘Best rain gear for golfers to stay storm ready’ listing, where the popular ACTION jacket was considered as the ‘best for heavy rain’. Commenting on the brand’s inclusion, GOLF.com said: ‘Galvin Green is arguably the most-trusted name in golf rain gear, so it’s no surprise to see it pop up again on this list.’
“We are thrilled to receive such recognition and praise for our waterproof jackets from well-respected magazines in both the UK and U.S.,” said Galvin Green CEO Nicholai Stein. “The respective editorial teams get to try all the latest rain gear from the leading apparel brands, so it is testament to our never compromise approach in designing each garment that ensures serious golfers are well equipped whatever the weather,” he added.
For more information on the award-winning garments, visit www.galvingreen.com.
