Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Alberta

CANADA, May 30 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Alberta:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party of Alberta on their re-election.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Premier Smith and the provincial government to deliver results for Albertans – including growing the economy, creating good jobs for the middle class, improving health care, continuing to position Alberta as a leader in clean energy, and making life more affordable. We will also continue to build on the progress we have made to deliver affordable child care to families in Alberta and move forward on the path of reconciliation.”

