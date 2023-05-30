Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Key Players, Emerging Trends, and Growth Prospects 2021-2031

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

The virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market was positively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and showcased a positive growth rate during the period

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in the need to increase employee efficiency, availability of enhanced data security offered by virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and cost-effectiveness associated with VDI solutions are expected to drive the growth of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. The increase in digital dependence and prevalence of adverse lockdown restrictions that led to the implementation of social distancing policies during the pandemic had a positive impact on the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market generated $9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape.

The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market based on offering, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on the offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of

9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market, owing to the presence of lockdowns imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe. The digital dependence among customers witnessed a dramatic growth, especially after the prevalence of lockdowns as people were required to stay indoors during regulatory procedures.

• Thus, internet penetration exponentially surged during the pandemic, which distinctively contributed to market growth.

• In addition, increase in the popularity of remote working solutions is further expected to expand the growth of the market.

