ROOM TO GROW RECEIVES $3 MILLION DOLLAR GIFT FROM MACKENZIE SCOTT’S YIELD GIVING
Funds will further Room to Grow’s work in creating a more equitable world & support thousands of families raising babies in low-income circumstances.
We are incredibly honored that Room to Grow has been chosen by Yield Giving to receive these funds, which allows us to expand our program, enroll more families, and open in new cities.”BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, MAY 30, 2023 – ROOM TO GROW today announced the organization received a $3 million dollar gift from Yield Giving, the granting organization founded by philanthropist and activist MacKenzie Scott. These funds will further Room to Grow’s work in creating a more equitable world by supporting thousands of families raising babies in low-income circumstances.
— Akilah King, CEO of Room to Grow
Nearly half of the babies born in the U.S. are born into poverty and achievement gaps between low- and high-income infants are measurable before two months of age, resulting in long-term implications, such as lagging behind in school, higher dropout rates, and billions in lost earning power (1). Room to Grow addresses resource and support gaps low-income parents experience by offering material, emotional, and social support so that children can thrive from the start. The organization's in-depth program provides families with one-on-one counseling and coaching, essential baby and toddler items, and connections with community partners to help families address issues ranging from housing to healthcare to employment.
“We are incredibly honored that Room to Grow has been chosen by Yield Giving to receive these funds, which allows us to lay the groundwork to expand our program, enroll more families, and open in new cities,” said Akilah King, CEO of Room to Grow. “As a champion of social change, MacKenzie Scott continues to revolutionize charitable giving and we are committed to using this gift to continue our work to increase our impact and create a more equitable world.”
Room to Grow currently supports more than 1,300 families in Boston and New York. The organization’s wrap-around approach yields strong outcomes with 90% of Room to Grow children meeting physical, cognitive, and communication milestones on par with their higher income peers. With a commitment to its unique program model and a focus on building deep bonds with families, this recognition from Yield Giving comes as Room to Grow celebrates its 25th anniversary and makes inroads to expand to additional cities.
About Room to Grow
Founded in 1998 by Julie Burns, Room to Grow has supported thousands of families since its inception. The three-year program provides critical support to families raising babies born into low-income circumstances, providing strategies, and support to promote their children’s development; essential baby and toddler items; and connections to community resources that can meaningfully expand their support network. Room to Grow’s dynamic, wrap-around approach addresses the multitude of needs facing parents raising children in these earliest years, and provides the surest opportunity for establishing a strong foundation in life. Learn more here, and listen to families share the impact of their partnership with Room to Grow.
Why Room to Grow?