Intermap Expands Services in South America

Precision data improves disaster risk management, enhancing community safety and resiliency

DENVER, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced its high-resolution elevation data will be leveraged to perform imagery correction services for a national government organization in support of development projects in El Salvador and Honduras. With its partner GeoSolutions, Intermap enables the creation of precision maps that are invaluable resources in supporting community safety and resiliency.

Intermap’s NEXTMap® elevation data is a key input when correcting satellite imagery, and it is the first step in generating a seamless mosaic of precise images. The orthomosaic will be used to create detailed maps of houses located in high-risk disaster areas in select metropolitan regions in Honduras and El Salvador. Past analyses have been conducted with low-resolution inputs, which lack the necessary level of detail for neighborhood-level planning. Today’s project aims to improve the quality of urban mapping for disaster risk management by using corrected, high-resolution satellite image mosaics.

Intermap’s expertise in low latency data processing enables it to provide orthorectification services on a countrywide scale with fast delivery. Leveraging its own source digital elevation data library, Intermap orthorectifies satellite imagery to enhance its accuracy and utility. The integration of precision elevation models with automated algorithms, analysis and machine learning enables the automosaicing process, eliminating the need for manual editing and corrections to the final output. This invaluable service guarantees quick turnaround times for orthorectification requests from any location in the world.

“We are pleased to support urban disaster risk management in South America,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “High-resolution NEXTMap elevation data is a key input for our automated orthomosaic process, resulting in accurate, wide-area imagery that gives clients the ability to make informed decisions based on precise data.”

“We choose to use Intermap’s elevation data because it allows us to create highly accurate maps and orthomosaics that meet the precise needs of our clients,” said Gabriel Díaz, Product Manager at GeoSolutions. “Leveraging Intermap’s consistently reliable and high-quality data, we can provide customized solutions that are tailored to each client’s specific requirements, resulting in better decision making and more efficient operations. Intermap’s technology is a key asset in our toolbox, enabling us to deliver geospatial solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Orthorectification, a process that corrects satellite images to accurately reflect the Earth's true surface, is important when using imagery for direct measurements of distances, angles and areas in a variety of use cases, such as mapping, surveying, land use planning and natural resource exploration. Intermap’s high-resolution NEXTMap elevation models provide precise data points on the Earth’s surface that are used to align features and correct the distortion in satellite images. This correction creates more accurate imagery and enables the images to match with other datasets, improving precision and usefulness.

About GeoSolutions Consulting

GeoSolutions Consulting is a leading provider of geospatial services and solutions located in Panama and Central America. With a team of experienced professionals and cutting-edge technology, GeoSolutions offers a range of services that include mapping, LiDAR, geospatial data analysis, software, and training. The company’s comprehensive approach to geospatial consulting ensures that clients receive customized solutions that meet their specific needs and goals. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, GeoSolutions has the expertise and resources to help you achieve your objectives and succeed in today's fast-paced market. Contact GeoSolutions today to learn how they can help you transform your business with geospatial technology.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

