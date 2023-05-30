Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel held expanded meeting

AZERBAIJAN, May 30 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held an expanded meeting with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog.

Speaking at the meeting, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Mr. President, dear members of delegation. Welcome to Azerbaijan. We're very glad to have opportunity to host you in our country. I am sure that this visit give a big impetus to the development of friendly relations between our countries. We just had very good discussions with Mr. President about our bilateral agenda, and also regional issues. And I'm sure that at the meeting with delegations and in communication during your visit today and tomorrow, the broad range of issues will be discussed. And we will see positive developments after the visit. Because I'm absolutely sure that there's a great potential though we did a lot already - on different tracks including trade, energy, security, but a lot is to be done. And we consider your visit Azerbaijan as a historical one and thank you for accepting my invitation. I hope you will enjoy your stay. I wish you a pleasant stay in Azerbaijan.

x x x

President of Israel Isaac Herzog said in his speech:

- Thank you very much, Mr. President. It's an honor and a pleasure to be here. We come here with an open heart, with great friendship between our nations. It’s important, of course, that you are a nation that has risen your late father and then you followed his footsteps to build an incredible place, which is a center for so many things. Partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan is a foundation for many fields which you outlined and we discussed. I think it sends a message to our peoples on many levels. First, I believe that it sends a message that Jews and Muslims can do great things together. If they move for peace together, if they have an open dialogue together, and they can do good to the world together. And secondly, it's a strategic relationship because we impact the entire region towards the direction of peace and prosperity and development. And so thank you very much for that. And of course, I'm looking forward to reciprocating in hosting you, Mr. President, in Israel.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.