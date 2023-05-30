Submit Release
Azerbaijan and Israel signed Cooperation Plan in health and medical sciences

AZERBAIJAN, May 30 - 30 May 2023, 13:25

“A plan of cooperation for 2023-2028 in health and medical science fields between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Health of the State of Israel” has been signed with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog.

The document was signed by Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev and Minister of Health and Interior of the State of Israel Moshe Arbel.

