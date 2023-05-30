Bunker Rakes Market Revenue to Generate US$ 272.54 Million at 5.7% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Bunker Rakes Market Analysis By Type (Attachments, Machines), By Rake Head Width (< 18 Inches, 18 to 24 Inches, 25 to 30 Inches, 31 to 36 Inches, > 36 Inches), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Public Gardens) and Region

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bunker rakes market accounts for a revenue valuation of US$ 156.56 million in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at 5.7% CAGR over the next ten years, as per Favt.MR.



Bunker rakes are used to condition sand traps in golf courses and soil in gardening applications. An increasing number of people playing golf around the world, growing demand for bunker maintenance, and rising golf tourism in developing economies are other key factors that are predicted to bolster shipments of bunker rakes over the next ten years.

Asia Pacific is projected to offer highly rewarding business opportunities for bunker rake manufacturing companies as the construction of new golf courses increases across countries such as India, China, and Japan. Government initiatives to promote tourism and increasing launches of new luxury housing and luxury resort construction projects are also expected to drive the demand for bunker rakes over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bunker rakes market is forecasted to evolve at 5.7% CAGR and reach a revenue of US$ 272.54 million by the end of 2033.

Growing popularity of golf and an increasing number of people taking an interest in gardening are key factors promoting the demand for bunker rakes.

Shipments of bunker rakes with 18 to 24 inch rake head width are projected to rise at 6.9% over the next ten years.

Bunker rake demand in China is anticipated to rake in a revenue of US$ 51.51 million by 2033.

Bunker rakes sales in the United Kingdom are forecasted to rise at 3.6% CAGR through 2033.



“Development of bunker rakes with better design and improved accessibility is the prime focus of most manufacturers in this space,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Bunker rake companies should focus on expanding their business scope by targeting developing economies to benefit from the rising popularity of golf. Bunker rake manufacturers should also focus on developing products that are capable of performing multiple tasks other than just smoothening of sand bunkers.

More strategies that could benefit bunker rake manufacturing companies have been listed and discussed in detail in this latest market research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Competitive Landscape

Top manufacturers of bunker rakes are focusing on launching novel products to expand their business scope and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

John Deere, with its introduction of a 1200H bunker rake, continues to aid golf courses and sports arenas by facilitating relevant maintenance operations. This new bunker rake offers the advantage of hydrostatic transmission, which enables excellent pushing and pulling power for imparting a trouble-free, premium finish to golf courses. This bunker rake also comprises operator-friendly features such as wide running boards and an adjustable seat.

Momentus Sports’ new, revolutionary innovation – The Bunker Wizard™ was launched back in 2020 and has been relaunched in February 2023. The new equipment is considered to be a disruptive development in the global bunker rake market. The stainless steel construction ensures durability and reliability of the equipment, which creates a rooster-tail of sand and eliminates troughs & furrows that are common nuisances entailed by the use of bunker rakes. This new solution to smoothen sand in bunkers could possibly render bunker rakes obsolete in the future.

Key Segments of Bunker Rakes Industry Research

By Type: Attachments Machines Electric Hydraulics

By Rake Head Width: < 18 Inches 18 to 24 Inches 25 to 30 Inches 31 to 36 Inches > 36 Inches

By Application: Residential Lawns Gardens Commercial Golf Course Public Gardens Sports Turfs Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bunker rakes market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (attachments, machines), rake head width (< 18 inches, 18 to 24 inches, 25 to 30 inches, 31 to 36 inches, > 36 inches), and application (residential, commercial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

