Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 31 Register Now

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 57th Emerging Growth Conference on May 31, 2023.



The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

May 31, 2023, Schedule: (Eastern Time)

9:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR)

Peter Platzer, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMGI)

Marc Angell, President / CEO

10:50 – 11:20

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Paul Elliot Mann, CEO & Chairman



11:25 – 11:55

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR) (TSXV: VOX)

Kyle Floyd, CEO

12:00 - 12:30

Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC Pink: FTXP)

Kevin Sylla, Executive Chairman

12:35 - 1:05

Trillion Energy International, Inc. (OTCQB: TRLEF) (CSE: TCF)

Arthur Halleran, President

1:10 - 1:40

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY)

Justin Hall, President / CEO & Director

1:45 - 2:15

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI)

Sandy Harrison VP of IR.

2:20 - 2:50

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCQB: EFLVF) (TSX: EFL)

Rajshekar Das Gupta, CEO

2:55 - 3:05

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB)

Ronny Yakov, President / CEO & Patrick Smith, Vice President

