Advanced Persistent Threat Market Size Witnessing a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030

Advanced Persistent Threat Market

A rise in digital transformation across industries, and stringent compliance standards drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Advanced Persistent Threat Market," The advanced persistent threat market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31873

Significantly increasing cyber-attacks including malware and APTs are expected to surge the demand for APT protection platforms across the world, which is further contributing to the Advanced Persistent Threat Market growth in the upcoming years.An Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) is a network attack in which cyber-criminals enter a computer or network and use it (its system) to conduct undetected operations. APT attacks are mostly directed at companies that handle highly secret data, such as governmental and financial institutions.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31873

Cyber threats are not only affecting the productivity of businesses but also harming essential IT infrastructure and sensitive data of firms. There is a surge in the frequency of cyber crimes because of the quick growth of digital transactions across all industrial verticals. The market for cyber security goods and services is being driven by the rise in enterprise data breaches or data leaks. This increase is attributable to technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), which enable attackers to produce several variants of harmful code every day.

The global advanced persistent threat market share is segmented based on deployment mode, services, solutions, and region. By deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. By services, it is classified into Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), endpoint protection, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IPS), sandboxing, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), forensic analysis and other. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f3ea86f08cf3e9c43d8409400e59b8a1

By services, the managed services sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2019, and the professional services sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period. Businesses have been forced to pay attention to system vulnerability leading to a sudden surge in malicious activity across a variety of sectors, including IT & telecommunications, healthcare, and retail.

By deployment type, the on-premise sub-segment dominated the market in 2019, whereas the cloud sub-segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The rising demand for cloud-based APT protection is mostly due to its affordability, critical role in disaster recovery, rising concern about integrated safety standards among businesses, and accessibility of cloud security services for both small and large firms. Increasing dependability and simple data access are encouraging the use of cloud services in many businesses, which is driving the segment revenue growth globally. The market for ATP protection has changed over the past years, moving from typical, simple malware outbreaks to complex and zero-day threats.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31873

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The report provides an exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global advanced persistent threat market trends along with the advanced persistent threat market forecast.

• The report elucidates the advanced persistent threat protection market opportunity along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. It is a compilation of detailed information, inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain, and quantitative and qualitative assessment by industry analysts.

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the market for strategy building

• The report entailing the advanced persistent threat protection market analysis maps the qualitative sway of various industry factors on market segments as well as geographies.

• The data in this report aims at market dynamics, trends, and developments affecting the advanced persistent threat market growth.

• The global report provides the advanced persistent threat market size for 2021 and forecast from 2022 - 2030.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31873

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Threat Intelligence Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter