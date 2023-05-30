Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PPH is defined as the excess amount of blood loss (more than 500 ml) after the delivery of child from vagina, uterus, cervix, and perineum. Increase in incidence of pregnancy-related complications, including multiple pregnancies, inverted uterus, large baby size, surge in risk factors, which causes PPH, including uterine atony, trauma, retained placenta, and bleeding disorders, and technological advancements in the recently approved devices drive the postpartum hemorrhage devices market growth. However, lack of trained professionals and healthcare services in developing countries hampers the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Utah Medical Products, Inc., BD, Cook, Teleflex Incorporated, BACTIGUARD AB, PATH, 3rd Stone Design, ZOEX, ORGANON, OBSTETRX, Clinical Innovations, LLC.

The postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) devices market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segments used in the industry:

Product Type: This segment refers to the different types of devices used to manage postpartum hemorrhage. It can include:

a. Non-pneumatic Anti-Shock Garments (NASG): These devices are designed to provide external pressure and support to the lower body, reducing blood loss and preventing further complications.

b. Uterine Balloon Tamponade (UBT) Devices: UBT devices are inserted into the uterus and inflated to apply pressure on the bleeding site, helping to control hemorrhage.

c. Hemostatic Agents: This segment includes various topical agents or dressings used to promote blood clotting and control bleeding.

d. Others: Additional devices such as compression sutures, vascular clamps, and intrauterine pressure catheters may also be included in this segment.

End User: This segment categorizes the market based on the type of healthcare facilities or professionals that use PPH devices. It can include:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: These are the primary settings where PPH management occurs, and PPH devices are commonly used in labor and delivery units.

b. Maternity Centers and Birthing Units: Specialized facilities focusing on maternity care may also utilize PPH devices for managing postpartum hemorrhage.

c. Homecare Settings: In some cases, PPH devices may be used in homecare settings, particularly when there are limitations in accessing medical facilities.

Geography: This segment refers to the regional markets where PPH devices are sold and used. The market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and healthcare infrastructure can vary across different regions, leading to variations in demand and adoption rates.

Distribution Channel: This segment considers the different channels through which PPH devices are distributed and made available to end users. It can include:

a. Direct Sales: Manufacturers sell PPH devices directly to healthcare facilities or professionals.

b. Distributors and Wholesalers: Some manufacturers utilize distributors or wholesalers to reach a wider customer base and improve market penetration.

c. Online Retailers: With the increasing popularity of e-commerce, PPH devices may also be available through online retailers, offering convenience and accessibility.

