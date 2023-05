Transplant Diagnostics Market 2023 Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities

Transplant Diagnostics Market 2030

Transplant diagnostics market study provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transplant diagnostics market is expected to garner $1,031 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10% during the period 2016-2022. The serological assay technology is the most preferred, which accounted for about half of the market share globally, in 2015. The reagents & consumables segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. North America held the leading market position in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Immucor, Inc. (TPG Capital), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-la Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Olerup SSP AB (Allenex), DiaSorin S.P.A.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1135

The Transplant Diagnostics market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches used in the industry:

Product Type:

Reagents and Consumables: This segment includes various reagents, kits, and consumables used in transplant diagnostics, such as PCR kits, antibodies, and assay panels.

Instruments and Systems: This segment comprises diagnostic instruments and systems used for transplant diagnostics, including sequencers, flow cytometers, and HLA typing systems.

Technology:

Molecular Assays: This segment includes molecular techniques used for transplant diagnostics, such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing), and Sanger sequencing.

Non-Molecular Assays: This segment includes non-molecular techniques, such as serological tests and flow cytometry, used for HLA typing and detection of anti-HLA antibodies.

Application:

HLA Typing: This segment involves the identification and matching of human leukocyte antigens (HLA) between the donor and recipient for organ and tissue transplantation.

Pre-transplant Testing: This segment includes tests performed before transplantation to assess the suitability of the donor and recipient, such as cross-matching and antibody screening.

Post-transplant Monitoring: This segment comprises tests performed after transplantation to monitor graft function and detect potential complications, such as rejection or infection.

Transplant Type:

Solid Organ Transplants: This segment includes transplantation of solid organs, such as kidney, liver, heart, lung, and pancreas.

Stem Cell Transplants: This segment involves transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells or bone marrow for the treatment of blood-related disorders, such as leukemia and lymphoma.

End User:

Hospitals and Transplant Centers: This segment includes hospitals, transplant centers, and specialized clinics where transplant procedures are performed.

Research Institutes and Laboratories: This segment comprises academic and research institutions, diagnostic laboratories, and reference laboratories involved in transplant diagnostics research and testing.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1135

๐•๐€๐‹๐”๐„ ๐๐‘๐Ž๐๐Ž๐’๐ˆ๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’ ๐‘๐„๐‹๐€๐“๐„๐ƒ ๐“๐Ž ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐‘๐„๐๐Ž๐‘๐“:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on โ€˜Strategic Developmentsโ€™ registered by leading players of the market

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

Endodontic Consumables Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/endodontic-consumables-market

Africa Large Volume Parenterals (LVP) Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/africa-large-volume-parenterals-LVP-market