Act Now with DearMob to Avoid iPhone Photo Loss: Apple's My Photo Stream Set to Close in July

As Apple will shut down My Photo Stream, DearMob team suggests every iPhone owner to act now with these strategies to avoid accidental photo loss.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Apple is set to close My Photo Stream services on July 26, 2023, the DearMob team strongly recommends that users take early actions to safeguard precious photo memories, avoid accidental loss, and follow tips to cope with the change. Its star product - DearMob iPhone Manager - a dedicated iPhone backup and transfer software for photos, videos, contacts, songs, ebooks, and everything, comes into help.

"iPhone users expressed concerns mainly on these aspects: 1. What should I do before Apple closes My Photo Stream 2. Will I lose precious photos? 3. What's the difference between iCloud and My Photo Stream? 4. How to sync photos after the closure without using iCloud?" observed by Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of DearMob, a branch of Digiarty Software, "In short, people who heavily rely on My Photo Stream and don't prefer an iCloud subscription are the most affected by this transition."

"It's always a good practice to have an offline copy of iPhone Photo backup, whether you also have an online copy or not," said Angie Tane. She further explains the pitfalls and scenarios where iPhone users can be affected by the upcoming closure.

Scenarios that Can Lead to Photo Loss

According to Apple's document, "The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won't lose any photos as part of this process."

The pitfall is, that users lacking access to the original device will lose the photos forever – if they forget to download the My Photo Stream pictures to the local storage – before July 26, 2023.

For instance, suppose there are 1000 photos on iPhone A's My Photo Stream album: 200 from this iPhone A, 300 from iPad A, and 500 from iPad B. A user has access to iPhone A and iPad A, while iPad B is lost. Then, after the closure of My Photo Stream, the user will lose 500 photos.

Tip 1. Back up iPhone Photos to Computer

Before taking any actions, it is recommended to back up iOS photos to a computer. The idea is to create multiple backup copies of photos from different devices in case of any unexpected scenarios.

DearMob iPhone Manager readily allows users to create multiple backup files for different iDevices, without Apple ID restrictions. Selectively backing up photos is also easy. Users can create folders to transfer photos from multiple iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices, including everything that's in the camera roll: favorites, live photos, bursts, screenshots, RAWs, recently deleted, etc.

For photos stored in My Photo Stream, users can go to the My Photo Stream album on iPhone, and tap the Share icon > Save Image, thus downloading the wanted ones back to the Photos Library on iPhone. Then these photos will appear in DearMob > Photos > Camera Roll to be transferred to the computer.

Tip 2. Free Up iPhone Storage to Save My Photo Stream Pictures

For devices with a smaller available storage space, DearMob iPhone Manager helps users to transfer storage hogs such as large videos from iPhone to PC/Mac, and then delete these large files from iPhone to claim more storage space.

After that, users can batch re-download My Photo Stream photos to iPhone local storage in case of data loss.

Tip 3. Download the Smaller or Full Resolution Photos from My Photo Stream

Users have options to download My Photo Stream pictures from iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, Mac Photos app, and iCloud app for Windows.

An often overlooked point is: downloads to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are smaller versions, while those on Mac and PC are in full resolutions. For instance, an original file in 3646x2483 HEIC (1.5MB) becomes 2048x1536 JPEG (769KB) when re-downloaded on iPhone.

Tip 4. iCloud Photo vs My Photo Stream

•My Photo Stream doesn't count against iCloud storage.

•My Photo Stream uploads the last 30 days' photos (up to 1,000 pieces), while iCloud uploads as much as the pricing plan permits.

•Users can access the My Photo Stream album across devices (with the same ID) no matter whether iCloud Photo Syncing is enabled.

Once My Photo Stream is closed, users who don't prefer to subscribe to iCloud will need other ways to transfer photos across devices. iCloud's free 5GB is normally not enough.

Tip 5. Sync and Transfer Photos without iCloud

Unlike iCloud which charges every month for each Apple ID, DearMob iPhone Manager offers a one-time payment option, starting from $29.95 for 1 year, and $39.95 for a lifetime, without any ID restrictions.

DearMob iPhone Manager adopts offline backup and transfer features, with a military-grade encryption algorithm for data security. Users who don't trust cloud-based syncing mechanisms will find DearMob an ease-of-mind solution.

DearMob iPhone Manager Features

•Back up multiple iPhones & iPads fully or selectively

•Transfer photos, videos, contacts, songs, App data, and 15+ types of files

•Create custom ringtones, unlock media files, merge duplicated contacts

• 1-click migrate to new iPhone, no data loss, easy and fast

