Nonfat Milk Powder Market Soars to USD 16.4 Billion by 2032 | Drive Demand for Healthy and Convenient Food Options

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nonfat Milk Powder Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with its value reaching USD 12.64 billion in 2022. It is projected to continue its upward trajectory and is expected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors that are influencing the market dynamics.

One of the primary drivers of the nonfat milk powder market is the shifting consumer preferences towards healthier food options. As people become more conscious of their health and well-being, they are actively seeking food products that are low in fat and offer high nutritional value. Nonfat milk powder has gained popularity as a nutritious dietary component due to its rich protein, vitamin, and mineral content. It serves as an excellent alternative for individuals looking to maintain a healthy diet while still enjoying the benefits of dairy products.

Furthermore, the increasing public awareness regarding the health advantages of nonfat milk powder has further fueled its demand. Consumers are becoming more knowledgeable about the positive impact of nonfat milk powder on their overall health. It is recognized as a valuable source of essential nutrients and is often incorporated into various food and beverage products to enhance their nutritional profile.

Top Leading Players in Non-fat Milk Powder Market:

Nestle S.A, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods amba, Kerry Group plc, Dean Foods Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Lactalis International, FrieslandCampina N.V, Glanbia Nutritionals

Strategic Developments:

• In 2021, Nestlé S.A. introduced a new line of nonfat milk powder fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, targeting the health-conscious consumer segment. The new product is positioned as a convenient and nutritious option for consumers seeking high-quality dairy products with added nutritional benefits.

• In 2020, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited announced a strategic partnership with a local dairy cooperative in China to expand its production of nonfat milk powder in the Chinese market. The partnership aims to leverage local resources and expertise to meet China's growing demand for high-quality dairy products.

• In 2020, Kerry Group plc unveiled a new nonfat milk powder product specifically designed for use in sports nutrition and functional beverages. The product is formulated to deliver high-quality protein and essential nutrients, catering to the growing demand for health and wellness-oriented food and beverages.

• In 2019, Dean Foods Company launched a new line of nonfat milk powder with improved solubility and flavour, targeting the food processing industry. The product is a versatile ingredient that can be used in various applications, such as bakery, confectionery, and dairy-based beverages.

Non-fat Milk Powder Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook-

• Skimmed

• Low-Fat

• Fat-Free

• Others

By End-use Outlook-

• Food & Beverage

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Nutritional Supplements

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

