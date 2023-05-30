Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,240 in the last 365 days.

Senator Mark Villar cites benefits of the Maharlika Investment Fund

PHILIPPINES, May 30 - Press Release
May 30, 2023

Senator Mark Villar cites benefits of the Maharlika Investment Fund

Senator Mark Villar, author of Senate Bill No. 2020 also known as the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill is confident that the measure will be approved on third reading this week.

"We have carefully studied and analyzed the MIF bill. We made revisions and added more safeguards to ensure that the version will benefit the Filipino people." Villar said.

Senator Mark Villar also cited numerous benefits that the country will attain once the MIF bill is passed into law.

"Actually, there are a lot of benefits that we can get from the MIF. First, it would create more jobs, more infrastructure projects mean more job opportunities for Filipinos. Secondly, we will promote economic growth since better infrastructure leads to more efficient transportation, communication, and other systems. Also, this will be a vehicle to reduce poverty, this would help the government manage its budget and mitigate fiscal pressures during economic downturns as it acts as a safety net for the country." Villar explained.

Senator Mark Villar also pointed out that the MIF may be used to invest on sectors such as agriculture and energy.

"Ang kapalit ng pondo natin ay investment hindi lang sa imprastraktura kung hindi pati sa agrikultura at enerhiya na kailangan na kailangan na natin. This is what the Mahaklika is there for, it's to generate jobs and generate investments in the sectors that lack investment." Villar said.

Senator Villar also mentioned that other benefits from the Maharlika Investment Fund would include capital accumulation, sustainable development, economic stability, financial sustainability, foreign investments and reduction of foreign debt.

You just read:

Senator Mark Villar cites benefits of the Maharlika Investment Fund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more