Queue Management System Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2031

Queue Management System Market

An increase in emphasis on customer service across major industry verticals has further boosted the queue management system market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global queue management system industry was accounted for $706.0 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity and surge in emphasis on customer service have boosted the growth of the global queue management system market. However, high cost of set-up of queue management systems hinders the market growth. On the contrary, present of several SMEs to offer advanced solutions for queue management system would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to increase in adoption of queue management system in verticals such as healthcare and retail sector. The system reduces waiting time and eliminate the dependency on staff availability during the pandemic.

• The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain. Critical industries such as fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceuticals suffered major losses.

• On the other hand, due to global adoption of work-from-home culture, the demand for cloud-based solutions and SaaS-based model increased.

By offering, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global queue management system market. This is due to wide adoption of queue management solutions in verticals such as healthcare and BFSI for better customer experience. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based QMS solutions and increase in demand for professional services.

By deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its ability to run the solution within the agency's physical infrastructure. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global queue management system market, as it helps to access from remote areas.

By mode, the virtual queuing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global queue management system market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This growth is because queue management system enhance customer experience.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global queue management system market, due to rise in digital infrastructure in region and presence of key players in U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, due to increase in smart city projects and adoption of QMS solutions by SMEs in the region.

Some of the major players in the market are Advantech Co. Ltd, AKIS Technologies, ATT Systems, Aurionpro solution ltd, AwebStar, Business Automation, Core Mobile, Hate2wait, JRNI, Lavi Industries, MaliaTec, QLess, Q-Matic, Qminder, Q-nomy, Qudini and SEDCO. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Queue Management System Industry.

Procure Complete Report (325 Pges PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the Queue Management System Market Forecast, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the queue management system market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing queue management system market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the queue management system market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

