Vietnam: Medical Nutrition Market Overview : Size, Growth, and Trends 2023

Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market

The Vietnam medical nutrition market is projected to reach $373.05 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The Vietnam medical nutrition market generated $270.16 million in 2019.

The medical nutrition market in Vietnam has experienced steady growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increasing awareness about the importance of proper nutrition in healthcare. The market size has expanded as healthcare providers and patients recognize the benefits of medical nutrition products.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Several factors contribute to the growth of the medical nutrition market in Vietnam. These include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and malnutrition-related conditions. Additionally, a growing geriatric population and changing dietary habits have created a demand for specialized nutritional products to address specific health needs.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

Infant Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Dextrose-based Products

Fat-based Products

Additives-based Products

Enteral Nutrition

Standardized

Semi Elemental

Specialized

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Diabetes

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Liver Disease

Intensive Care

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Private Hospitals

Public Hospitals

Homecare

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Technological advancements and ongoing research in medical nutrition have led to innovative product formulations and delivery systems. This includes the development of functional foods, personalized nutrition solutions, and the incorporation of probiotics, prebiotics, and bioactive compounds to enhance nutritional outcomes.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The regulatory landscape plays a crucial role in shaping the medical nutrition market in Vietnam. Regulatory authorities ensure product safety, quality, and appropriate labeling to protect consumer interests. Compliance with regulations and obtaining necessary approvals are essential for market entry and product success.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Current trends in the Vietnam medical nutrition market include a focus on personalized nutrition, increasing adoption of plant-based and natural ingredients, and the integration of digital health technologies for nutrition monitoring and support. Additionally, partnerships between healthcare providers, nutritionists, and manufacturers are driving collaborative efforts in research and product development.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the infant nutrition segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

By application, the diabetes segment was the major revenue contributor in 2019, and is anticipated to continue the trends during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the drug store & retail pharmacies segment hold the largest share of the Vietnam medical nutrition market in 2019.

By end user, public hospitals generated the highest revenue in the Vietnam medical nutrition industry in 2019.

By parenteral nutrition, dextrose based products is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

