Vietnam: Medical Nutrition Market Overview : Size, Growth, and Trends 2023

Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market

The Vietnam medical nutrition market is projected to reach $373.05 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Vietnam medical nutrition market generated $270.16 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $373.05 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The medical nutrition market in Vietnam has experienced steady growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increasing awareness about the importance of proper nutrition in healthcare. The market size has expanded as healthcare providers and patients recognize the benefits of medical nutrition products.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Several factors contribute to the growth of the medical nutrition market in Vietnam. These include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and malnutrition-related conditions. Additionally, a growing geriatric population and changing dietary habits have created a demand for specialized nutritional products to address specific health needs.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Vietnam medical nutrition market trends and Vietnam medical nutrition market forecast estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth Vietnam medical nutrition market analysis includes study of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate country-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Vietnam medical nutrition market is provided.

Country-specific Vietnam medical nutrition market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2027 in terms of value.

Key market players within the Vietnam medical nutrition market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ

Infant Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Dextrose-based Products

Fat-based Products

Additives-based Products

Enteral Nutrition

Standardized

Semi Elemental

Specialized

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

Diabetes

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Liver Disease

Intensive Care

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Others

๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ

Private Hospitals

Public Hospitals

Homecare

๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Technological advancements and ongoing research in medical nutrition have led to innovative product formulations and delivery systems. This includes the development of functional foods, personalized nutrition solutions, and the incorporation of probiotics, prebiotics, and bioactive compounds to enhance nutritional outcomes.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:

The regulatory landscape plays a crucial role in shaping the medical nutrition market in Vietnam. Regulatory authorities ensure product safety, quality, and appropriate labeling to protect consumer interests. Compliance with regulations and obtaining necessary approvals are essential for market entry and product success.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

Current trends in the Vietnam medical nutrition market include a focus on personalized nutrition, increasing adoption of plant-based and natural ingredients, and the integration of digital health technologies for nutrition monitoring and support. Additionally, partnerships between healthcare providers, nutritionists, and manufacturers are driving collaborative efforts in research and product development.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

By product, the infant nutrition segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

By application, the diabetes segment was the major revenue contributor in 2019, and is anticipated to continue the trends during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the drug store & retail pharmacies segment hold the largest share of the Vietnam medical nutrition market in 2019.

By end user, public hospitals generated the highest revenue in the Vietnam medical nutrition industry in 2019.

By parenteral nutrition, dextrose based products is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ-

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

