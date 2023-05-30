Dairy Packaging Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast to 2030

Reports And Data

The global market for dairy packaging reached a value of USD 28.90 billion in 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dairy Packaging Market reached a value of USD 28.90 billion in 2021 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the dairy packaging market is driven by the increasing consumption of dairy products due to their health benefits and the growing demand from various industries. Brand owners recognize the importance of sustainable packaging, as there is a high demand for eco-friendly solutions from consumers. Consequently, companies are rapidly adopting sustainable packaging options, which is contributing to the revenue growth of the global dairy packaging market.

Given the perishable nature of dairy products, there is a rising need for proper packaging to prevent product contamination and adulteration. Companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch innovative products and promote sustainability goals through the use of environmentally friendly packaging. Key market players are also undertaking initiatives that significantly impact the market's revenue growth. For example, on September 29, 2022, Cadbury sponsored advanced recycling technologies to develop soft plastic packaging with recycled content. Flexible packaging manufacturer Amcor is in favor of this decision and is producing new packaging for Cadbury Dairy Milk, Caramilk, and Old Gold family blocks. The transition to recycled plastics will divert more than 120 tonnes of packaging waste from landfills.

Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in dairy packaging are major factors driving the market's revenue growth. Dairy products are prone to biological, physical, and chemical changes, leading to a deterioration in their quality. To address this, novel packaging techniques have been developed to ensure extended shelf life, safety, and a "fresh-like" quality of the products. Nanotechnology, active packaging, modified atmospheric packaging, and intelligent/smart packaging are among the groundbreaking technologies being utilized. For instance, on September 23, 2022, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) introduced the DairySeal range of packaging, which includes ClearCor, an advanced PET barrier technology that preserves taste and freshness. The ClearCor PET barrier technology, located at the center of the preform, offers greater flexibility, alternative resins, improved overall barrier performance, and recyclability. Up to 80% recyclable materials can be used in the production of the DairySeal packaging line without compromising the brand's exceptional flavor and performance.

Companies profiled in the market report include Bihai, Weyerhaeuser, Xinju Feng Pack, Jielong Yongfa, International Paper, Skylong, Ecolean, Coesia IPI, Serac, Teta Laval, SIG Combibloc, Elopak, Amcor, Greatview, Qingdao Likang Packing, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Group.

Notable Innovation of Dairy Packaging Market

One noteworthy innovation in the dairy packaging market is the introduction of intelligent/smart packaging solutions. This technology involves integrating sensors, indicators, and other intelligent features into packaging materials to provide real-time information about the product's quality, freshness, and safety. These smart packaging solutions can monitor temperature, humidity, and other environmental factors to ensure optimal conditions for dairy products throughout the supply chain.

Another notable innovation is the use of nanotechnology in dairy packaging. Nanomaterials, such as nano-composites and nano-coatings, are being incorporated into packaging materials to enhance their barrier properties, increase shelf life, and prevent contamination. Nanotechnology also enables the development of antimicrobial packaging, which helps inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and extends the product's freshness.

Active packaging is another significant innovation in the dairy packaging industry. Active packaging systems include components that interact with the packaged product to extend its shelf life and maintain its quality. For example, oxygen scavengers can be incorporated into packaging to absorb oxygen and prevent oxidation, which can cause spoilage in dairy products.

Modified atmospheric packaging (MAP) is an innovation that involves altering the composition of gases within the packaging to create an optimal environment for dairy products. By adjusting the levels of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, MAP can slow down microbial growth, preserve product color and texture, and extend the product's shelf life.

Furthermore, sustainable packaging solutions have gained significant attention in the dairy packaging market. Companies are focusing on developing packaging materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, and made from renewable resources. This includes the use of bio-based plastics, compostable materials, and eco-friendly coatings to reduce the environmental impact of dairy packaging.

Overall, these notable innovations in the dairy packaging market aim to improve product safety, extend shelf life, enhance the consumer experience, and reduce the environmental footprint of packaging materials.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dairy packaging industry into Type Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Bottles

• Pouches

• Cups

• Cans

• Carton & Boxes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Yogurt and cultured product

• Milk

• Butter

• Cheese

• Cream

• Ice Cream

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Residential

• Commercial

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

