ClearVUE.Business Wins Energy Management Specialist of the Year

ClearVUE.Business, a leading energy and carbon management company in Gateshead, wins a 2023 Innovation & Excellence Award by Corporate LiveWire.

GATESHEAD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearVUE.Business, a leading energy efficiency and carbon reduction company in Gateshead, was crowned the winner of the 2023 Innovation & Excellence Award in the Energy Management Specialist of the Year category by Corporate LiveWire.

The Innovation & Excellence Awards recognise outstanding achievements in various industries, celebrating companies that have demonstrated innovation, excellence, and a commitment to driving positive change.

“The judging panel was particularly impressed by ClearVUE.Business' unwavering commitment to supporting its clients throughout its services and beyond. The company's dedication to saving the planet through reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions sets it apart as an industry leader”, reads the annual 2023 Innovation & Excellence awards publication.

This recognition as Energy Management Specialist of the Year highlights ClearVUE.Business' position as a trailblazer in the energy management industry. The company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and exceptional service has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact and optimise energy consumption.

For more information about ClearVUE.Business and its range of energy management solutions, please visit https://clearvue.business/. To learn more about the Corporate LiveWire Awards, please visit https://www.corporatelivewire.com/awards.html.

About ClearVUE.Business

ClearVUE.Business is the net zero technology and consulting arm of Global Procurement Group. Since its inception, it has been dedicated to providing innovative solutions and guidance to help businesses reduce their carbon emissions and achieve sustainability goals.