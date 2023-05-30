Adenine Phosphoribosyltransferase Deficiency Therapeutics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2023-2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics in 2022 and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 3.7% to reach by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Therapeutics for adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency relate to the various procedures and measures taken to address the signs, symptoms, and side effects of the condition.

Key Takeaways:

The improved diagnostics allowing disease detection is driving the market revenue share.

The development of personalized treatment options is driving the market demand.

The rising R&D activities related to APRT are increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Adenine Phosphoribosyltransferase Deficiency Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 3.7% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The market players operating in the global market for adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics include:

Apotex Corporation

Cardinal Health

Actavis Pharma, Inc.

Angita Pharma Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics market revenue is driven by rising disease awareness, improvement in diagnostics procedures, and increasing R&D activities related to rare and genetic disorders.

However, due to the high costs and the time-consuming regulatory approval, the adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics market revenue growth is likely to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on drug class, the adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics market is segmented into purine-like xanthine oxidase inhibitors, non-purine xanthine oxidase inhibitors, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Segmentation By Drug Class

Based on the drug class, the purine-like xanthine oxidase inhibitors segment dominates the global adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics market with a sizable revenue share and is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period. This rise in revenue share is due to their significance in reducing uric acid and preventing kidney stone formation. Adenine phosphoribosyltransferase insufficiency is well-managed by the use of Allopurinol, a well-known purine-like xanthine oxidase inhibitor.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics market. The large revenue share of North America is attributed to the prevalence of adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency, growing investment in R&D activities for genetic and rare disorders, and advancements in molecular diagnostic technologies such as next-generation sequencing and gene editing.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency therapeutics. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth dynamics, revenue projections for ten years, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ADENINE PHOSPHORIBOSYLTRANSFERASE DEFICIENCY THERAPEUTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Purine-like Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Non-purine Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Others GLOBAL ADENINE PHOSPHORIBOSYLTRANSFERASE DEFICIENCY THERAPEUTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

