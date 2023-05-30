Emerging Innovations in Body Fat Reduction Market 2023 : to Surpass USD 13.92 Billion by 2030

Body Fat Reduction Market

Body fat reduction market is projected to reach $13,910.63 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global body fat reduction market was valued at $7,587.77 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,910.63 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Recent advancements in body fat reduction technologies have brought forth innovative solutions for individuals seeking to improve their body shape and overall well-being. From non-invasive techniques like cryolipolysis and laser lipolysis to ultrasound-based and energy-based treatments, these innovations offer effective fat reduction with minimal discomfort and downtime.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Cryolipolysis and laser lipolysis provide safe and targeted fat reduction without surgery or invasive procedures.

Ultrasound-Based Fat Reduction: High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) enables precise and non-invasive fat cell destruction.

Energy-Based Fat Reduction: Radiofrequency and electromagnetic energy devices break down fat cells using controlled energy delivery.

Combination Treatments: Combining different technologies allows for comprehensive body contouring and personalized fat reduction.

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics: AI-driven algorithms and imaging systems optimize treatment plans and enhance accuracy and efficacy.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By procedure type, the surgical segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of gender, the female segment dominated the market in 2020

Depending on end user, the hospitals and clinics exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬/𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the body fat reduction market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Inc.)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (Apollo Cosmetic Clinics)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical International Inc.)

Candela Medical

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure, Llc.

Lumenis, Ltd.

Sciton, Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd (Alma Lasers Ltd.)

VLCC Health Care Ltd.

