Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2030

The global flat glass coatings market size was USD 2.28 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The flat glass coatings market had a size of USD 2.28 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for environmentally friendly coatings, also known as clean label coatings, and their application on solar panels due to the growing reliance on renewable energy sources are major drivers for the revenue growth in the flat glass coatings market.

Various government authorities have taken steps and initiatives to promote the construction of green buildings, which is another significant factor contributing to the revenue growth of the flat glass coatings market. The World Green Building Council's global initiative, Advancing Net Zero, aims to achieve complete decarbonization across all sectors by 2050. The program's primary objective is to collaborate with Green Building Councils worldwide to develop tools, programs, and resources that highlight the importance and feasibility of constructing net-zero carbon buildings, while also enhancing the industry's capacity to produce such buildings.

Additionally, revenue growth in the flat glass coatings market is being driven by various initiatives undertaken by major companies and the integration of different technologies into their product lines. As an example, Guardian Glass inaugurated its second facility in Czestochowa, Poland on July 6, 2022, which introduced an innovative glass coater. This state-of-the-art coater employs advanced technology to transform standard float glass into high-performance, value-added glass, enabling the facility to increase the production of low-emissivity, solar-control glass products for both residential and industrial purposes. These high-performance products enhance energy efficiency, aesthetics, and occupant comfort in buildings. Collectively, these factors are contributing to the expansion of the market.

Companies profiled in the market report include Arkema, FENZI, Ferro Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, Vitro Architectural Glass, NIPPONPAINT, SunGuard, Hesse, DIAMON-FUSION INTERNATIONAL, and Tribos Coatings Ltd.

1. Growing demand for eco-friendly coatings: The increasing preference for clean label or environmentally friendly coatings is driving the growth of the flat glass coatings market. Consumers are increasingly seeking coatings that have minimal impact on the environment and promote sustainability.

2. Implications on solar panels and renewable energy: With the rising dependency on renewable energy sources, there is a greater need for coatings on solar panels to enhance their efficiency. This requirement is contributing to the revenue growth of the flat glass coatings market.

3. Government initiatives promoting green buildings: Various government authorities are taking steps and initiatives to encourage the construction of green buildings. These initiatives aim to reduce the environmental impact of buildings and promote energy efficiency. The support from governments plays a significant role in driving the revenue growth of the flat glass coatings market.

4. Global initiatives for decarbonization: Initiatives such as Advancing Net Zero, developed by the World Green Building Council, aim to achieve complete decarbonization in all sectors by 2050. These global programs emphasize the importance of net-zero carbon buildings and provide tools and resources to support their construction. Such initiatives further boost the growth of the flat glass coatings market.

5. Technological advancements and innovations: Companies in the flat glass coatings industry are continuously incorporating new technologies into their product lines. Advanced technologies enhance the performance and properties of coatings, making them more effective and efficient. These technological advancements contribute to the overall growth and development of the market.

Collectively, these factors are influencing the growth trajectory of the flat glass coatings market, driving its expansion and revenue generation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global flat glass coatings industry into Resin Type, Application, Technology, Regional Outlook:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Acrylic

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Others

Operation Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

• Nano Coatings

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Mirror

• Solar Power

• Architectural

• Automotive

• Decorative

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Residential

• Commercial

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

