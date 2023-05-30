Growth Prospects of the Cannabis Testing Market: Agilent Technologies, and Danaher Corporation are Key Players 2023

Cannabis Testing Market

The global cannabis testing market was valued at $ 1,029 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,445 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.9%.

Cannabis testing includes use of several medical instruments, consumable, and software to detect the quality of cannabis. This helps to identify the quality of cannabis for several medical purposes. Previously, both cultivation and sales of cannabis were banned across the globe for several years. Now, many countries are recognizing the benefits of cannabis for medicinal purposes and rescinding their ban.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

Instruments

Chromatography instruments

Liquid chromatography

Gas chromatography

Spectroscopy instruments

Mass spectrometry instruments

Atomic spectroscopy instruments

Consumables

Software

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Heavy metal testing

Microbial analysis

Potency testing

Residual screening

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Cannabis cultivators/growers

Cannabis drug manufacturers

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global cannabis testing market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The cannabis testing market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

The cannabis testing market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global cannabis testing market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global cannabis testing market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the consumables segment occupied 59% market share of the global cannabis testing market in 2019.

On the basis of test type, the potency testing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the LAMEA cannabis testing market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Adherium

BD

Proteus Digital Health

PROPELLER HEALTH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ypsomed AG

Cohero Health, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Syncro Technology Corp.

AptarGroup Inc.

