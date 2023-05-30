Brilliant New Release Tangy from Urban Pop sensation BANA Out Now
Track Title: Tangy Genre: Urban Pop Launch Date: 26th May 2023 ISRC Code: QZK6Q2324925LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- She may be young, but Kurdistan’s Pop Princess BANA has plenty of stories to tell. Born & Raised in Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan, BANA has already made her mark in the Kurdish music industry with an impressive 6 year long career.
The pop star got her start on Kurdish Idol at the age of 16 which launched her into superstardom with BANA becoming a breakout star overnight. It was BANA's guitar led covers that separated her from other aspiring acts on the show, cementing BANA as the youngest artist in the region. After the show BANA co-produced and wrote her own album and singles such as ‘Bochi’ and ‘Amawet’ becoming nationwide favourites attesting to her continued success after the show. This is prevalent in the 1M+ loyal fans BANA has across the social media landscape.
What’s next? BANA is taking her artistry further and having her full circle moment debuting English spoken songs all of which reflect her individuality and journey so far in life. With summer feel good track ‘Tangy’ being the first of many infectious songs to follow BANA is ready to make her mark within the western world firmly placing her in the realms of ‘ones to watch’. Stay tuned for more from Kurdistan’s first and most promising global superstar.
