Governor Cooper and Emergency Management Officials Encourage North Carolinians to Prepare for Potential Coastal Flooding and Inclement Weather over Memorial Day Weekend

NORTH CAROLINA, May 29 - Governor Roy Cooper and Emergency Management officials are encouraging all North Carolinians to be prepared for the possibility of heavy rains, gusty winds, and coastal flooding this weekend. Heavy rain could lead to areas of flash flooding and wind gusts and saturated soils could lead to some downed trees and power outages across the state.

“While we are not expecting widespread significant impacts from this storm, there is a potential for heavy rain and flooding, so people should pay attention to weather forecasts and warnings from local officials particularly if they’re traveling during the holiday weekend. Now is a good time to be sure your family emergency plan is up to date and your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go,” said Governor Cooper.

“We are expecting rough surf and the possibility of dangerous rip currents and encourage anyone living or visiting North Carolina’s coasts to exercise caution,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “Make this Memorial Day weekend a safe one by listening to your local officials, tuning into your local news and listening for weather alerts on your phone and weather radio.”

Heavy rain will begin to move into southeastern portions of North Carolina tonight and spread across the state on Saturday with some scattered showers continuing Sunday. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected across the state through early Monday morning, with higher amounts of 3-5 inches possible in some mountain areas and 4-6 inches or more possible in southern coastal areas.

While there could be scattered areas of flash flooding and flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas, flooding along mainstem rivers is not currently anticipated. Gusty northeasterly winds will increase today and peak statewide on Saturday.

Prolonged northeasterly winds will also lead to areas of coastal flooding through Sunday morning in locations adjacent to the southern Pamlico Sound and along the lower Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. The greatest threat will be along the Neuse and Bay Rivers where a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for inundation of 3 to 4 feet in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

With flash flooding and coastal flooding possible, please remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!

