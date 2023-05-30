Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share to Witness Stunning Growth at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Analysis by Classification (Metal, Glass, Concrete, Polymer Hydrophobic Coatings), by Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Building & Construction, Marine Hydrophobic Coatings), by Region

Hydrophobic coatings are designed to repel water and resist moisture, making them highly desirable for applications such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, and healthcare.

With increasing environmental concerns, manufacturers are focusing on developing coatings that are free from harmful chemicals and have minimal impact on the ecosystem. Bio-based hydrophobic coatings derived from renewable sources are gaining popularity as they offer excellent water resistance while reducing the environmental footprint.

Additionally, the integration of nanotechnology in hydrophobic coatings. Nanostructured coatings exhibit enhanced hydrophobic properties due to their unique surface morphology, providing superior water repellency and self-cleaning capabilities. Nanotechnology also enables the development of coatings with additional functionalities, such as anti-corrosion, anti-fingerprint, and anti-microbial properties, further expanding their application areas.

Due to the aforementioned factors, the hydrophobic coatings market is expected to witness immense growth opportunities in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Hydrophobic coatings are mostly demanded for concrete substrate, accounting for more than 1/3 rd of the global share

of the global share Between 2018 and 2022, the market grew at a CAGR of 3.9%

Market players include 3M, Nippon Paint , PPG Industries are majorly operating and dominating in the market

PPG Industries are majorly operating and dominating in the market In 2023, demand for hydrophobic coatings in North America accounts for 23.5% of global market share

of global market share China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period

“Hydrophobic Coatings Revolution from Repelling Water to Harnessing the Power of Nanotechnology the Hydrophobic Coatings are set to Experience Exponential Growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Companies strive to expand their product offerings by introducing a wide range of hydrophobic coatings suitable for various applications. This allows them to cater to the specific needs of different industries and target a larger customer base. Expanding the product portfolio also helps manufacturers to capture new market segments and maximize revenue potential.

Hydrophobic coating manufacturers aim to expand their presence in different geographical regions by establishing new production facilities, distribution centers, or sales offices. By localizing their operations, manufacturers cater to the specific needs and preferences of regional customers while reducing transportation costs and lead times. The geographic expansion also helps in accessing emerging markets with high growth potential.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s hydrophobic coatings industry research includes the profiles of key manufacturers such as BASF SE, 3M, PPG Industries, Abrisa Technologies, Advanced Industrial Coatings, NEI Corporation, Prelco, Nippon Paint, Aculon, and Drywired.

In 2017, NBD Nanotechnologies launched a new coating solution, InvisiPrint, which makes fingerprints invisible on metal and glass surfaces. The product will assist manufacturers in meeting consumer demand for a solution to lessen the look of fingerprints on electronic displays, car interiors, bathroom faucets, and kitchen appliances. InvisiPrint is a coating that is both, oleophilic and hydrophobic in nature.

In July 2018, GKN Aerospace established a new hydrophobic coating for cockpit glass at its transparencies center of excellence in Garden Grove, California. Rain shedding in-flight/ground activity is provided by a permanent surface treatment that greatly enhances resistance to surface abrasion.

In March 2018, NEI Corporation introduced the UV-Protect (UVP) technology to develop upgraded versions of its successful NANOMYTE® coating products, to deliver unique features in coatings with unrivalled endurance. Hydrophobicity, oleophobicity, self-healing, fog resistance, scratch resistance, anti-icing, self-cleaning, and anti-corrosion are all features of the NANOMYTE® line of surface treatments and protective coatings.

Key Companies

BASF SE

Drywired

PPG Industries

The 3M Company

Nippon Paint

Neverwet

Lotus Leaf Coatings

Aculon

NEI Corporation

Cytonix

Surfactis Technologies

Nanogate

Advanced Nanotech Lab

Artekya

Hydrobead

Key Market Segments Covered in Hydrophobic Coatings Industry Analysis

Classification Metal Hydrophobic Coatings Glass Hydrophobic Coatings Concrete Hydrophobic Coatings Polymer Hydrophobic Coatings

Application Automotive Hydrophobic Coatings Aerospace Hydrophobic Coatings Medical Hydrophobic Coatings Building & Construction Hydrophobic Coatings Marine Hydrophobic Coatings Textiles Hydrophobic Coatings



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hydrophobic coatings market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of classification (metals, glass, concrete, polymers, and ceramic), application (automotive, building & construction, aerospace, medical, marine, and textiles), and across key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Covered in the Hydrophobic Coatings Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Hydrophobic Coatings sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Hydrophobic Coatings demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Hydrophobic Coatings Market during the forecast period?

