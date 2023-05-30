MRD APPLAUDS MAROVO FOR UTILIZING CDF FOR THE FURTHERANCE OF ‘GOSPEL’

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has congratulated Marovo Constituency Office (MCO) for its ongoing support to churches for the furtherance of the Gospel.

This was after MCO under the leadership of the Member of Parliament Honourable Chachabule Amoi handed over eight (8) DF70hp Suzuki 4 stroke Out Boat Motor engines (OBMs) to support the work of five (5) Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church Districts and three (3) United Church circuits in Marovo on Thursday 25 May 2023.

“Investing in the church is a worthiest cause,” Deputy Secretary Technical Hugo Hebala said while delivering his remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Rural Development.

He said the ministry has noted that MCO has been very supportive toward church development programs over the years in the constituency adding the best investments anyone can make in his or her live is to give back to the church to enhance the Gospel message.

“This is indeed a milestone achievement and I on behalf of the ministry would like to congratulate Hon. Chachabule and your constituency office staff and the constituents of Marovo.

“This handover is aligned to the new policy direction MRD has embark on, that is “partnership and collaboration.” The Ministry is now taking an integrated approach to development,” Mr Hebala said.

He emphasized that the Solomon Islands Government through MRD and our respected constituencies recognized the important work our churches contributed in our respected constituencies.

SDA and United Church leaders and reps who are part of the hand over program.

“We believe that the Churches play an important role in the unity of our people and in the development of our country. And so, these OBMs will be a valuable asset to these Churches. They will help to improve the efficiency of their operations and make it easier for them to reach out to the people in their communities and make church visitation to families with the Gospel of God, preparing people for the soon return of our God.”

Mr Hebala also extended appreciation to other constituency offices that continue to support and invest portion of their CDF allocation toward church programs and development in their respective constituencies.

“We are confident that these OBMs will make a positive difference in the lives of the people of Marovo.”

Mr Hebala also acknowledged contribution of everyone who make the assistance possible.

At the same time, he encourages the beneficiary churches to take good care of the assets to serve the people of Marovo since it is a valuable investment for the people in Marovo Constituency.

The OBMs were procured from Lee Kwok Kuen Company at a cost of $700 thousand dollars under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Hon. MP Chachabule Centre, with the Deputy Secretary Technical of MRD Hugo Hebala third from left, Director Rural Development Division Milfred Delemani far right end and officials from MRD during the hand over.

The OBMs that were handed over to the churches in Marovo.

– MRD Press