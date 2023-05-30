Computational Biology Market : Projected to Reach USD 31.5 Billion and Anticipated Accelerated Growth by 2032

Computational Biology Market

The global computational biology market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.5 billion by 2031 | 19.5% CAGR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Computational biology market generated USD 5.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The computational biology market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in high-throughput technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. These technologies generate large volumes of biological data that require sophisticated computational tools for analysis and interpretation.

One of the key segments of the computational biology market is software and databases. Numerous software tools and databases have been developed to handle biological data and perform tasks such as sequence alignment, genome assembly, gene expression analysis, protein structure prediction, and molecular modeling. These software packages are provided by both commercial vendors and academic institutions.

In addition to software, the computational biology market includes services provided by specialized computational biology companies and research institutions. These services may include data analysis, bioinformatics consulting, algorithm development, and customized solutions for specific research projects. Many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies also outsource their computational biology needs to specialized service providers.

Increase in demand of pharmacovigilance, surge in the adoption and development of advanced software for drug discovery, and rise in demand for tools of computational biology in various fields such as genomics, epi-genomics, proteomics, and meta-genomics are expected to drive the growth of the global computational biology market. On the other hand, high initial cost & maintenance costs of the instruments are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, growing popularity of disease modeling of various diseases such as cardiovascular, cancer, and other infectious diseases is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global computational biology market, owing to the rise in fear and spread of infections among people.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies came together with the government to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply.

Thus, the market is expected to experience a positive impact.

Based on application, the cellular and biological simulation segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global market. The drug discovery and disease modelling segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the commercial segment held the majority market share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global market. The academics & research segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analzyed in the global computational biology market report include Altaris Capital Partner, Compugen Ltd., Certara, Genedata AG, Dassault Systems, DNAnexus, Nimbus Discovery, Instem, Rosa & co. Ltd., and Simulation Plus.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the computational biology market, and the current computational biology market trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market computational biology market opportunity.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the computational biology industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Cellular & Biological Simulation

Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling

Preclinical Drug Development

Clinical Trials

Human Body Simulation Software

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

Contract

In-house

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞

Academics & Research

Commercial

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

