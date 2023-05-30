Soccer 5® USA to create a further 150 fields, centers and parks by FIFA World Cup co-hosted USA, Canada and Mexico
With more spaces to play soccer, more places to learn soccer, Soccer 5® USA creates a further 150 fields, centers and parks by 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted USA
We are excited to see the next phase of Soccer 5® growth with a further further 150 fields, centers and parks by 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted USA as we lead the way in social soccer and entertainment”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soccer 5® is a leader in social, recreational and competitive soccer for all ages and abilities with more spaces to play soccer, more places to learn soccer, and is creating a further 150 fields, centers and parks by 2026 FIFA World Cup which is co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.
Alan Georgeson, Co-Founder said "We are at the cutting edge of social soccer, we can't build our centers fast enough to keep up with demand, and we are working with partners both in the USA and internationally, with a similar vision and ambition to further develop our leadeship in social soccer, sports and entertainment where everyone can come play, watch, enjoy and socialize"
Georgeson went on to say "competitors like TOCA which has raised $105 million, and SOFIVE with its Manchester City/CFG Abu Dhabi group JV are doing likewise, and take a look at what the US SOCCER FOUNDATION is creating with outdoor mini pitches for all to play - it is an incredible time for small sided soccer!"
Scott Georgeson (Alan's son and Co-Founder) is working with his incredible management team as they laser focus on:
- Small sided social soccer as the most popular and fun way to play soccer and is for all ages and abilities
- Explosive growth due to size/fun/facilities, just like what’s happening in golf, pickleball and baseball
- What's going on with unlocking huge soccer fandom
- Soccer 5® will continue to invest in log term design build operate PPPs in busy city community parks and the group will also develop Entertainment Sports Parks (ESPs) with like minded partners in the world of sports and entertainment in a series of strategic commercial real estate sites and potential larger PPP initiatives
- ESPs will typically be developed on 15-acre sites which will include 12 Soccer 5® fields, 12 pickleball courts, 18 hole putting course, baseball field with 6 indoor unique cages, and all with social fun elements including immersive action experiences and tracking, social games and e-gaming and all underpinned by PLAY.EAT.DRINK vibrant indoor facilities with panoramic outdoor viewing and party mezzanine, outdoor play, watch, and gather family areas
Soccer 5 ® designs, builds and operates top quality soccer entertainment centers in prime parks real estate, often re-energizing under-utilized spaces with up to 1 million regular players and families enjoying playing and watching year-round soccer.
