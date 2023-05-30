Beer Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 1,108.10 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Future Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the beer market, which was USD 718.76 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 1,108.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Beer Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. A high-ranking Beer market research report is a high-quality report having in-depth market research studies. It presents a definite solution to obtain market insights with which businesses can think about market place clearly and thereby take important decisions for the growth of the business. All the data, facts, figures, and information is backed up by well-renowned analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. A number of steps are used while preparing the world-class Beer market document by taking inputs from a dedicated team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters.



The market research analysis has been drawn in the top-notch Beer market report with consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. The report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects including product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This business research report helps to stay up-to-date about the whole market and also gives a holistic view of the market. The Universal Beer market survey report is a professional in-depth study of the current state of the market and Beer industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the beer market, which was USD 718.76 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 1,108.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Download a PDF Sample of the Beer Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-beer-market

The alcoholic beverage beer is consumed all across the world, practically everywhere. It is among the oldest alcoholic drinks and ranks third in terms of popularity worldwide. It is an alcoholic beverage that is typically manufactured from malted cereal grains including wheat, maize, and rice. It is a carbonated yeast-fermented beverage. Beer consumption offers various health advantages. In addition to treating kidney stones, it lowers the risk of heart-related conditions and disorders. However, excessive consumption of anything is unhealthy, and drinking beer excessively can have negative effects. If one consumes too much, they may gain belly fat. Therefore, it's recommended to drink moderately, no more than one beer per day.

In 2023, beer sales will yield US$79.42 per person, based on population estimates. By 2027, out-of-home consumption (such as that seen in bars and restaurants) will account for 52% of spending and 33% of volume consumption in the beer category. The beer industry is anticipated to rise in volume by 2.1% in 2024. In the beer segment, the average volume per person is anticipated to reach 22.67L in 2023.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Vicky Chamoy, a chamoy-flavored beer with undertones of sour, salty, spicy, and sweet flavours, was released to the United States by VictoriaTM in October. A 24-ounce single-serve can of this Mexican-flavored beer that was imported from Mexico is available.

In 2022, Heineken Silver, a member of the Heineken group of brands with its headquarters in Amsterdam, released in September, according to Heineken Group, United Breweries. Experienced master brewers employed natural ingredients such as A-yeast and pure malt to create Heineken Silver.

In 2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev released Seven Rivers, a brand-new beer, in the Indian market. The brands Budweiser, Corona Extra, and Hoegaarden are all equivalent to this one. The new product is initially exclusively offered in select regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Fundamental Aim of Beer Market Report

In the Beer market, every company has goals, but this report focuses in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Beer Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Beer Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Beer Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Beer Market Players

The Beer Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Lindemans (Australia)

LOST COAST BREWERY (U.S.)

Magic Hat Brewing Company (U.S.)

New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Brewery Ommegang (U.S.)

All Saints Brewing Company (U.S.)

Shipyard Brewing Company (U.S.)

Unibroue (Canada)

ABITA BREWING COMPANY (U.S.)

Pyramid Brewing Co. (U.S.)

HokkaidoBrewing (Japan)

Rhinegeist Brewery (U.S.)

The Boston Beer Company (U.S.)

Jester King Craft Brewery (U.S.)

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc. (U.S.)

Heineken Holding N.V. (Netherlands)

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (U.S.)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-beer-market

Opportunities for Key Players:

The growing popularity of low-alcohol fruit beers among health-conscious consumers

Low alcohol by volume ratio (ABV) fruit beers are becoming more and more popular, especially with consumers who are concerned about their health. Low-alcohol fruit beer consumption has no negative effects on the liver or kidneys and does not cause intoxication. The low alcohol fruit beer's health advantages will boost consumer demand. In order to meet this rising demand, fruit beer market vendors are expanding their product lineup by introducing new low-alcohol fruit beer brands. This would be a significant development that would have an impact on market expansion.

The high growth of online trading

The globalization of online trade has made it possible for fruit beer vendors to sell their products online. Online retailers, as opposed to traditional brick-and-mortar businesses, offer quick distribution, additional incentives, payment options, and increased label visibility. Additionally, customers can now choose fruit beers from a variety of brew series on one platform thanks to online retailers. By selling fruit beer online, businesses can avoid having to make the significant investment in physical storefronts that would be necessary to offer it. Increase market growth as a result of all these variables.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Beer Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segments Covered in Beer Industry Research

Type

Lager

Ale

Stout and Porter

Malt

Taste

Strong Beer

Light Beer

Regular Beer

Category

Regular

Premium

Super Premium

Packaging

Glass

PET Bottle

Canned

Draught

Production

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Craft Brewery

Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Browse More about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-market

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for craft beer will drive the market growth

Craft beer demand is significantly increasing, according to the industry. Craft beer is preferred by young drinkers because it comes in a range of flavours and flavour profiles. Beer made by independent breweries is gaining popularity. Craft breweries are renowned for their ongoing research into various ingredients to create unique flavours. For instance, the Redlands-based Miami Brewing Company creates distinctive beverages using exotic tropical fruits from South Florida. Beer brands have become more competitive as a result of rising beverage consumption, which has stimulated the development of new flavours and increased consumption. As they provide a variety of flavours in addition to those offered by macro breweries, craft beers are becoming more and more popular.

Growing dominance of macrobrewery

Macro brewery led the market in 2021, accounting for around 67% of total revenue, and is predicted to continue this pattern over the forecast period. Brewery statistics show that four companies dominate the global market, accounting for more than half of all breweries worldwide. These include Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Heineken, China Resources Snow Breweries, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. In 2020, 42% of all beer drank in America was produced by Anheuser-Busch InBev, according to sales statistics published by the Guardian and Food and Water Watch study.

Beer Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the beer market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The majority of the market was in Asia-Pacific. Urbanisation and growing purchasing power have fostered this growth. Asia has the largest yearly beer consumption in the world for the 11th consecutive year. China is still the region's biggest buyer by far. After the United States, it is the second-largest drinker of beer worldwide.

The region with the fastest growth is expected to be North America. Strong sales growth in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is anticipated to support this expansion. North America’s beer business has been expanding as a result of increased disposable incomes, a rising desire for non-alcoholic drinks, and advancing societal acceptance.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Beer Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Beer Market, By Type Global Beer Market, By Taste Global Beer Market, By Category Global Beer Market, By Packaging Global Beer Market, By Production Global Beer Market, By Distribution Channel Global Beer Market, By Region Global Beer Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Get the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-beer-market

Explore More Reports:

Beer Processing Market By Beer Type (Ale and Stout, Low Alcohol Beer, Lager and Specialty Beer), Brewery Type (Craft Brewery and Macro brewery), Price Category (Super-premium, Premium, Mainstream and Discount), Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade), Equipment Type (Macro brewery Equipment and Craft Brewery Equipment), Application (Hotel, Family and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-processing-market

Beer Stabilizers Market By Product (PVPP/ R-PVPP, Silica gel, Papain, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Gum Arabic, CMC and, Other), Function (Stabilization, Texturization and Viscosification), Application (Fruit Drinks, Dairy Products and Soft Drinks), Type (Lager, Ale, Stout and Porter, Malt and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-stabilizers-market

Beer Glassware Market , By Product (Mugs, Pints, Pilsner, Weizen, Connoisseur’s Glassware, Snifters, Taster Glasses, Plastics, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-glassware-market

Craft Beer Market , By Product Type (Ale, Lagers, Specialty Beers, Others), Distribution Channel (On- Trade, Off- Trade), Age Group (21–35 Years Old, 40–54 Years Old, 55 Years and Above) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-craft-beer-market

Beer Cans Market , By Type (3 Piece Cans, 2 Piece Cans), Product (Steel/Tin, Aluminum), Capacity (330 ml, 500ml), Filling Method (Vacuum Filling, Pressure Filling) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia And New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, And Rest Of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-cans-market

Hemp Beer Market , By Type (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic), Component (Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hemp-beer-market

Fruit Beer Market , By Flavour (Cherries, Blueberries, Peaches, Raspberries, Plums, Apples, Strawberries, Apricots, Others), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), Industry Vertical (Bars and Restaurants, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fruit-beer-market

Non-Alcoholic Beers Market , By Product Type (Alcohol-Free, 0.5% Alcohol by Volume), Technology (Restricted Fermentation, Dealcoholisation), Category (Plain, Flavored), Distribution Channel (Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Online Stores, Restaurants) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-non-alcoholic-beers-market

Beer Mug Market , By Material (Glass, Wood, Stainless Steel, Metal, Ceramic), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Capacity (2 – 13 Fluid Ounces, 14 – 20 Fluid Ounces, 21 – 35 Fluid Ounces, 1 Liter), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-mug-market

Home Beer Brewing Machine Market , By Product (Mini Brewer and Full-size Brewer), Mechanism (Automatic and Manual), Capacity (Less than 5 liters, 5 – 10 liters and 10 liters and above), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Romania, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Kuwait, Qatar, Ethiopia, Israel, Azerbaijan and Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-home-beer-brewing-machine-market

Beer Ingredients Market , By Ingredient Type (Water, Malt, Hops, Yeast), Type (Lager, Ale, Stout and Porter, Malt, Others), Category (Popular-Priced, Premium, Super Premium), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, Others), Production (Macro-brewery, Micro-brewery, Craft Brewery, Others), Distribution Channel (On-Trade Channels, Off-Trade Channels), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-ingredients-market

Beer Packaging Equipment Market , By Type (Milling, Brewhouse, Cooling, Fermentation, Filtration, Filling), Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Microbrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional), Mode of Operation (Manual, Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-packaging-equipment-market

Beer Packaging Market , By Material Type (Glass, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Metal), Packaging Type (Bottle and Cans), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-packaging-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: