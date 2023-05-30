Thalassemia Market : Predicted Worth of 4.205 Billion by 2031 with Remarkable Growth Prospects by 2032

Thalassemia Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Thalassemia market garnered $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Thalassemia is a group of inherited blood disorders characterized by abnormal hemoglobin production, resulting in reduced red blood cell production and anemia. The thalassemia market involves various aspects related to the diagnosis, treatment, and management of thalassemia.

The treatment of thalassemia depends on its severity and may involve regular blood transfusions to manage anemia and maintain hemoglobin levels. Iron chelation therapy is often necessary to remove excess iron from the body due to the frequent blood transfusions. Additionally, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) can be a curative option for eligible patients, particularly in cases of severe thalassemia. The pharmaceutical industry plays a significant role in providing blood products, iron chelators, and other supportive medications used in thalassemia treatment.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had disrupted workflows in the health care sector around the world. The thalassemia market experienced a decline in 2021, due to global economic recession led by COVID-19.

In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the supply chain of thalassemia drugs across various end-user industries like hospitals and pharmacies.

However, the market is anticipated to witness recovery in 2021, and show stable growth in the coming future. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of various screening techniques during pregnancy for genetic abnormalities and proper counselling regarding thalassemia.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global thalassemia market based on treatment, type, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on treatment, the iron chelation therapy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global thalassemia market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type, the alpha thalassemia segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global thalassemia market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global thalassemia market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online providers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global thalassemia market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global thalassemia market analyzed in the research include FRESENIUS SE & Co. KGaA (Fresenius Kabi), Apotex Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Alvogen Inc, Bluebirdbio, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Cipla Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global thalassemia market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By treatment, the iron chelation therapy segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By type, the alpha thalassemia segment dominated the market in 2021 with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment was dominated the market in 2021. However, online providers is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

