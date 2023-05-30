Vaultinum to Showcase Advanced Tech Due Diligence Solutions at Super Return Trade Show on June 6th

/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultinum, the European provider of 360° Technology Due Diligence solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated Super Return Trade Show. This prominent event for private equity professionals will take place in Berlin from June 6th to June 9th, 2023.



Vaultinum's advanced Technology Due Diligence solutions offer comprehensive assessments of technology and software assets, enabling businesses to make informed investment decisions. Through a unique source code and git repository scanning methodology, Vaultinum analyses the asset’s intellectual property, scalability, cybersecurity, and GDPR compliance, and assists companies in identifying risks, optimizing investments, and maximizing the value of their tech investments.

Vaultinum's CEO, Philippe Thomas, will be attending the event to represent the company's commitment to providing high-end innovative solutions to mitigate tech and cyber risks.

"We are excited to showcase our approach to Tech Due Diligence at Super Return," he said. "Private equity professionals understand the importance of thorough assessments when it comes to technology investments. By combining an automated source scan, in-depth data analysis, and human expertise, Vaultinum’s aim is to empower businesses to mitigate risks, protect their investments, and drive sustainable growth."

About Vaultinum

Vaultinum is a trusted independent third party specialised in the protection and audit of digital assets. Since 1976, Vaultinum has enabled thousands of digital businesses and investors secure their innovations by providing solutions to protect their IP, ensure the continuity of their business activity, and mitigate cyber and software risks.

