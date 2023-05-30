Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Driven by Innovations in Heart Disease Solutions, Expects 5.1% CAGR: USD 3.45 Bn in 2032

Reports And Data

The global Cardiac Rehabilitation (CR) market size was USD 2.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The global Cardiac Rehabilitation (CR) market size was USD 2.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cardiac Rehabilitation (CR) Market was valued at USD 2.09 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of innovative cardiac rehabilitation solutions worldwide, aimed at reducing heart diseases, is a key driver for the growth of market revenue. Cardiac rehabilitation, also known as cardiac rehab, is a personalized outpatient program that combines exercise and education. It is designed to help patients improve their health and recover after a heart attack, other cardiac conditions, or heart surgery. The program typically includes fitness guidance, psychological support, and education on lifestyle modifications to reduce the risk of heart disease, such as following a heart-healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and quitting smoking. The goals of cardiac rehabilitation include helping patients regain strength, preventing worsening of their condition, reducing the likelihood of future heart problems, and enhancing their overall health and quality of life. These factors contribute significantly to the revenue growth of the market.

The rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases is a major driver of market revenue growth. Approximately 10% of patients with cardiovascular diseases receive care from the statutory pension insurance fund, with a significant proportion being individuals with myocardial infarction or Coronary Heart Disease (CHD).

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2533

Major players in the market include

Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), GE Healthcare, Core Health & Fitness, LLC, Circor International Inc., Honeywell International Inc., BioTelemetry, a Philips Company, Smiths Group plc, and OMRON Corporation.A

cute coronary syndrome is more prevalent among older adults, with European registry data indicating its occurrence in 27-34% of this population group. Cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension, smoking, unhealthy eating habits, high cholesterol levels, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle are directly associated with Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). In addition to CHD, cardiac arrhythmias can impact an individual's ability to work and their level of independence. Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is the most common cardiac arrhythmia globally and affects approximately 9 million people in Europe. These factors also have economic implications, as cardiac rehabilitation has been shown to reduce the financial burden of cardiovascular disease on the healthcare system, further driving revenue growth in the market.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The market for cardiac rehabilitation (CR) can be analyzed based on different factors. In terms of products, several equipment and devices are utilized in cardiac rehabilitation programs. These include elliptical trainers, stabilization balls, treadmills, heart rate monitors, blood pressure monitors, rowers, and others. These products play a significant role in assisting patients during their rehabilitation journey.

When considering the disease types that cardiac rehabilitation addresses, there are various conditions that can benefit from these programs. Some of the key disease types include percutaneous coronary intervention, myocardial infarction (heart attack), coronary artery bypass grafting, coronary artery disease, and others. Cardiac rehabilitation programs cater to patients with different cardiac conditions, helping them recover and improve their overall health.

The end-use of cardiac rehabilitation services can be categorized into different settings. Rehab centers, hospitals, and clinics are the primary end-use facilities where cardiac rehabilitation programs are conducted. These settings provide the necessary infrastructure and expertise to deliver comprehensive rehabilitation services to patients.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cardiac-rehabilitation-market

Overall, the cardiac rehabilitation market encompasses a range of products and services that contribute to the recovery and well-being of individuals with various cardiac conditions. The utilization of specific equipment, the focus on different disease types, and the availability of rehabilitation services in different healthcare settings all play crucial roles in shaping the landscape of this market.

Strategic development:

SunTech Medical Inc., a leading provider of clinical-grade blood pressure measurement technologies and devices, and Valencell Inc., a market leader in highly accurate biometric sensors for wearables, have announced a collaborative agreement on February 27, 2020. The objective of this collaboration is to develop innovative solutions for blood pressure measurement that will enhance patient safety. By combining Valencell's optical PPG (photo plethysmography) technology with SunTech's AdvantageTM cuff-based blood pressure technology, the partnership aims to create an advanced and improved blood pressure measurement solution for critical market segments such as hemodialysis, emergency medicine, operating rooms (OR), intensive care units (ICU), ambulatory BP studies, cardiac rehabilitation, and sleep monitoring. This collaboration seeks to address the specific needs of these higher acuity settings and provide more accurate and reliable blood pressure measurement capabilities

Competitive Landscape:

The global cardiac rehabilitation market features a consolidated competitive landscape, characterized by a small number of key players operating at both global and regional levels. These players actively engage in product development initiatives and strategic alliances to enhance their product portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market. Some of the prominent players in the market include Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), GE Healthcare, Core Health & Fitness, LLC, Circor International Inc., Honeywell International Inc., BioTelemetry (a Philips Company), Smiths Group plc, and OMRON Corporation.

These market leaders focus on advancing their offerings and catering to the evolving needs of cardiac rehabilitation. They invest in research and development activities to introduce innovative solutions that address the requirements of patients and healthcare providers. Additionally, strategic alliances and partnerships play a crucial role in expanding their market reach and accessing new customer segments.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2533

With their expertise and extensive resources, these key players contribute significantly to the growth and development of the global cardiac rehabilitation market. Their strong market positions, along with their commitment to innovation and collaboration, enable them to stay competitive and maintain a prominent market presence. As the demand for cardiac rehabilitation solutions continues to rise, these major players are well-positioned to capitalize on the market opportunities and drive advancements in the field of cardiac care.

Browse More Reports:

membrane chromatography market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/membrane-chromatography-market

protein expression market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-expression-market

animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/animal-growth-promoters-and-performance-enhancers-market

cell based assays market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cell-based-assays-market

viral clearance market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/viral-clearance-market