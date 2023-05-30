Diabetic Nephropathy Market : Factors Driving Rapid Growth Towards $3.3 billion by 2031

Diabetic Nephropathy Market

The diabetic nephropathy market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Diabetic nephropathy market was estimated at $1.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to accrue a sum of $3.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease, refers to kidney damage caused by diabetes. It is a common complication of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The market for diabetic nephropathy involves various aspects, including diagnosis, treatment, and therapeutics.

Growing incidence of diabetic nephropathy, increase in number of people suffering from chronic kidney diseases, diabetes, hypertension and atherosclerosis and rise in awareness regarding diabetes and kidney-related disorders drive the growth of the diabetic nephropathy market. On the other hand, factors such as lack of skilled professionals for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in emerging and less developed countries, poor planning of diabetic nephropathy treatments in low-income countries and strict regulatory rules regarding selling and lengthy approval time of drugs for diabetic nephropathy impede the growth of the market. However, rise in R&D investments in drug discovery and introduction of new medicines for diabetic nephropathy in developing nations are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐧𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global diabetic nephropathy market negatively because most priority was given to Covid-19 patients for treatment.

Many medical colleges and hospitals were restructured to accommodate more patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

Discovery and development of diabetic nephropathy medicines also slowed down during the pandemic, but did not come to a halt.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐧𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Based on drugs class, the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. The diuretics segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Type-2 diabetes segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue, and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global diabetic nephropathy market report include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer Ag, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co, Inc., Novartis Ag, Pfizer Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sanofi. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

