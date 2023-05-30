Dark Web Intelligence Market Soars as Organizations Battle Rising Cyber Threats | Growing at CAGR of 21.3%

Dark Web Intelligence Market Research

Escalating and evolving landscape of cybercrime and sophisticated threats is a major driver driving the growth of dark web intelligence market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The dark web intelligence market was valued at $341.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global dark web intelligence market is expected to grow at a high rate due to rise in cyber fraud in recent years. The introduction of crypto currencies, such as Bitcoin and Etherium has boosted the demand for dark web intelligence solutions, as ransoms are paid in crypto currency due to its untraceable nature. Furthermore, technical advancements in the field of cyber-security, antivirus, and malware protection have had an impact on the Dark Web Intelligence Market Size, which is expected to create the need for dark web intelligence solutions for mobile devices.

With the proliferation of cybercrime activities, including data breaches, identity theft, and illicit trading of sensitive information, organizations are recognizing the need to monitor the dark web for potential threats. The dark web provides a haven for hackers, cybercriminals, and malicious actors to trade stolen data, exploit vulnerabilities, and plan cyber attacks. This driver is pushing organizations to invest in Dark Web Intelligence solutions to proactively identify potential threats, investigate criminal activities, and safeguard their critical assets.

Insider threats pose a significant risk to organizations, as employees with access to sensitive data can misuse or leak information on the dark web. This trend has led organizations to adopt Dark Web Intelligence solutions to monitor employee activities, identify potential insider threats, and prevent data breaches. By monitoring the dark web, organizations can detect early warning signs of insider involvement in illicit activities and take appropriate action to mitigate the risks.

Stringent regulations and data privacy requirements are driving organizations to invest in Dark Web Intelligence solutions. Compliance with regulations such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) necessitates proactive measures to protect personal and sensitive data. Dark Web Intelligence tools enable organizations to monitor and detect potential data breaches, unauthorized access, and the illegal sale of sensitive information, ensuring compliance and protecting customer data.

The integration of advanced analytics and AI technologies is a major trend in the Dark Web Intelligence market. These technologies enable organizations to analyze large volumes of dark web data, identify patterns, and predict emerging cyber threats. Machine learning algorithms can be employed to detect anomalous activities, automate threat detection, and provide real-time alerts. The application of AI-driven analytics enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of Dark Web Intelligence solutions, enabling organizations to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the dark web intelligence market, include Alert Logic, Blueliv, Carbonite, Inc., DarkOwl, Digital Shadows, Echosec, Enigma, Flashpoint, IntSights, KELA, NICE Actimize, Proofpoint, Inc., Searchlight Security, Sixgill, Terbium Labs, Verisign, and ZeroFox. This study includes market trends, Dark Web Intelligence Market Analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

