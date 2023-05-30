Home Coffee Co. Launches Father's Day Coffee Gift Pack - A Complete Package for Coffee-Loving Dads

Home Coffee Co. - Coffee Bags, Electric milk frother & Travel Mug

Premium coffee brand introduces a comprehensive gift pack, bridging the gap between quality and convenience for all dads who appreciate a good cup of coffee.

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Coffee Co., a leading coffee brand known for its high-quality, Fairtrade, and eco-friendly coffee products, announced today the launch of its new Father's Day Coffee Gift Pack. Available now through the company's website, the gift pack has been expertly curated to include a range of items that will satisfy any coffee-loving dad.

Priced at £49.99, the Father's Day Coffee Gift Pack comes with a box of coffee bags - with a choice from four unique blends, a colour-select travel mug, and the company's popular electric milk frother. Each component of the gift pack has been designed to provide a premium coffee experience, whether that's at home, in the office, or on holiday.

"In creating this gift pack, Home Coffee Co. endeavoured to assemble a package that provides everything a dad who enjoys coffee might need," said the founder, Andrew Gaugler. "This comprehensive gift pack ensures that regardless of location, a high-quality cup of coffee is just a few moments away."

In line with Home Coffee Co.'s commitment to sustainability, each element of the gift pack echoes eco-friendly practices. The coffee bags are wrapped in compostable bioweb bags, the travel mugs are made from stainless steel, and the milk frother is an energy-efficient alternative to traditional methods of milk frothing.

All purchases of the Father's Day Coffee Gift Pack include free shipping throughout the UK, and it's available exclusively via the Home Coffee Co. website at https://homecoffeeco.shop.

Home Coffee Co. is a UK-based coffee brand committed to offering a range of high-quality, Fairtrade, and eco-friendly coffee products. With a passion for quality coffee and sustainability, the company is dedicated to using environmentally-friendly materials and techniques to provide a perfect balance of taste and flavour in every cup.