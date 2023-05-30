Cloud DLP Market Size Shows Robust Growth, Driven by Increasing Data Breach Concerns | Growing at CAGR of 28%

Cloud DLP Market Value

Growing data security concerns and shift towards cloud-based solutions driving the growth of cloud DLP market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud DLP market size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 28% from 2022 to 2031.

Global cloud DLP provides automation to various functions of the global financial sector which include audit, risk & compliance management, BI & analytics applications, business transaction processing, customer experience, and enterprise IT. Apart from automating the functions, the applications also help in automating the analysis of huge chunks of quantified data which in turn helps in drafting organizational strategies and strategic decision making.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17525

With the proliferation of digital data and the increasing number of data breaches, organizations are becoming more vigilant about protecting sensitive information. The rising instances of data leaks, both accidental and malicious, are driving the demand for cloud DLP solutions. Organizations across various industries are recognizing the need to implement robust data protection measures to safeguard their critical assets and maintain regulatory compliance.

The rapid adoption of cloud computing and the migration of workloads to the cloud are major trends shaping the cloud DLP market. As organizations embrace cloud infrastructure and services, the need for cloud-native data protection solutions becomes crucial. Cloud DLP offers advantages such as scalability, flexibility, and ease of deployment across diverse cloud environments. It enables organizations to monitor, classify, and protect sensitive data in real-time, regardless of its location within the cloud ecosystem.

Inquire Here Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17525

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are enacting stringent data privacy and protection regulations, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). These regulations impose strict requirements on organizations regarding data handling, storage, and transfer. Cloud DLP solutions help organizations comply with these regulations by providing features like data discovery, data classification, and data loss prevention, ensuring sensitive information is handled in accordance with legal requirements.

The cloud DLP market is witnessing innovation driven by advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). AI-powered DLP solutions can analyze large volumes of data and identify patterns that indicate potential data breaches or unauthorized access attempts. ML algorithms can continuously learn and adapt to evolving threats, enhancing the effectiveness of data protection measures. Additionally, the integration of cloud DLP solutions with other security technologies like encryption, user behavior analytics, and threat intelligence further strengthens data security posture.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17525

The global Cloud DLP market analysis is dominated by key players such as Broadcom Inc, Check Point Software Technologies LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, Help/Systems, LLC, Lookout, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Netskope, Zecurion and Zscaler, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the cloud DLP industry.

Procure Complete Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/233ebada414074334115b630683d5d0c

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-dlp-market-A17137

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

