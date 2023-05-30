IPIM was awarded the Excellence Award by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE)

MACAU, May 30 - The International Association of Exhibition Events (IAEE) is one of the most influential organisations in the MICE industry. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) received the “IAEE International Excellence Award” in Germany. The award is to recognise the remarkable progress made by members in the internationalisation of MICE activities, the cultivation of professional talents in the industry, and the development of surrounding industries driven by exhibitions.

In order to attract more MICE organisers to Macao to organise exhibitions, IPIM arranged for representatives of 8 Macao enterprises, including local hotels, conference service providers, and comprehensive resort and leisure enterprises, to participate in the “IMEX Frankfurt” from 23 to 25 May, set up a “Macao Pavilion” to showcase and promote the advantages of Macao’s MICE environment and MICE brand, and carried out the “Macao MICE Environment Promotion Seminar” and the “Precise Business Matching” during the exhibition to facilitate 250 business matching sessions.

A series of arrangements focus on the promotion of Macao’s MICE advantages

IMEX Frankfurt is one of the largest conference incentive travel exhibitions in Europe that has so far been held for 20 years. The exhibitors are mainly exhibition industry development bureaus, international business associations/organisations, professional MICE organisers, and destination management companies, hotel industry practitioners, tourism industry practitioners, MICE and business and trade media from all over the world.

IPIM set up a “Macao Pavilion” in the exhibition hall, using multimedia equipment to present the characteristics of Macao as an ideal MICE destination and to demonstrate Macao’s advantages in tourism, catering, accommodation, entertainment, transportation, and MICE facilities. During this period, IPIM participated in the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference hosted by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), seminars on future trends and sustainable development of the MICE industry; and held the “Macao MICE Environment Promotion Seminar” to promote Macao to targeted potential international businesspeople and conference event organisers. In addition, IPIM also built a platform to help the industry to seize business opportunities, co-operate with the event to organise business negotiations, and conduct more than 250 business matching sessions during the 3-day exhibition, which has received an enthusiastic response.

A representative of Macao’s convention and exhibition industry pointed out that IMEX Frankfurt is highly professional, effectively sending out the message to potential customers and congress organisers worldwide that Macao is fully prepare for hosting all kinds of events. In only few days, the representative received enquiries from many regions on Macao's tourism facilities and MICE resources. According to an MICE organisers from India, Macao’s mature MICE facilities and convenient transport system makes the city a good option for incentive travel and exhibition projects for Indian customers. In the future, they will consider hosting “multi-venue events” in Macao and adjoining regions and extend the duration of events.