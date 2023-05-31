Neubility Participates in VivaTech 2023 Held in France Gaining a Foothold to Advance into the European Market
To Showcase its Self-Driving Technology Recognized as the Most Advanced in Korea to Actively Seek Ways to Make Inroads into Europe’s Last-Mile MarketSEOUL, S. KOREA, May 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neubility, Korea’s indoor-outdoor autonomous mobile robot service platform (CEO Sang-min Lee), will take part in VivaTech 2023, an IT Expo held in Paris, France from June 14 to 17, 2023. There it will reveal its distinguished technology in autonomous mobile robot service deemed to be one of the best in Korea.
Neubility is scheduled to exhibit and demonstrate ‘Neubie,’ an autonomous mobile robot, in the ‘Mobility & Smart City Park’ set up at the request of VivaTech and to run a PR booth in the ‘K-Startups Pavilion’ whose participants were already chosen via a public competition hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.
VivaTech 2023 is expected to serve as an opportunity to showcase Neubigo, a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) integration platform for B2B interworking and Neubie Order, a newly launched mobile robot service platform, as well as Neubie, an autonomous mobile robot developed for stable self-driving in urban environments characterized by high position error rates and complexity. In other words, the event will provide an opportunity for Neubility to actively demonstrate its technological leadership in autonomous mobile robot service.
In particular, Neubility’s camera- and sensor-based systems are as competitive as LiDAR-based self-driving technology, successfully resolving the issue of high manufacturing costs, one of the biggest obstacles in bringing innovation to the last-mile market. This case for business innovation will be effectively shared, actively exploring ways to advance into the last-mile market in Europe via diverse types of collaboration models.
VivaTech, which has been held every year since 2016, refers to the biggest startup festival in Europe in which technologically competitive startups across the world in the spheres of AI, big data, 5G, service platform, smart home, smart manufacturing, and resource / energy recycling take part.
Neubility CEO Sang-min Lee said, “Neubility has taken the lead in cultivating related markets around the world, based on its self-driving technology and mobility data recognized as peerless in Korea. Against this backdrop, VivaTech 2023 will serve as a valuable opportunity for Neubility to make widely known its technological competitiveness and expertise in innovation and to build a bridgehead to make its entry into the European market.”
