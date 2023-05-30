Superabsorbent Polymers Market to Surge from USD 9.85 billion in 2023 to USD 22.3 billion by 2032, at a rate of 10.75% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Research Report Information By Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide Copolymer, and Others), By Application (Health Care & Personal Care, Agriculture, Industry, Mining & Petroleum, and Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Superabsorbent Polymers Market Information By Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", The market for superabsorbent polymers can anticipate surging from USD 9.85 billion in 2023 to USD 22.3 billion by 2032, at the rate of 10.75% between 2023 and 2032.

Market Scope

Slush powder, also known as superabsorbent polymers (SAP), is a form of water-absorbing polymer that can hold a lot of water relative to its weight without dissolving. Its capacity to hold water is influenced by the aqueous solution's ionic content. Super absorbent polymers, which are widely used in the personal care and hygiene industry, feature a unique cross-linked structure that results in a high affinity for liquid.

The market will be driven by rising sanitary napkin and diaper demand as well as rising consumer awareness of cleanliness and health. The market will gain from an increase in demand for infant diaper pants and hassle-free usage methods. Additionally, the market will benefit from the growing use of superabsorbent polymers in agriculture for irrigation water retention.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned firms active in the market for superabsorbent polymers include

BASF SE

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

SDP Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

KAO Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Yixing Danson Technology

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 22.3 billion CAGR 10.75% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers It's expanding acceptance outside of the health care and personal care businesses.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (135 Pages) Superabsorbent Polymers:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/superabsorbent-polymers-market-1956



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Escalating consumer awareness about personal hygiene has boosted the sales of adult incontinence as well as female hygiene products, which is bound to favor the superabsorbent polymers market. Besides, the rise in disposable income of the consumers combined with the increased focus on sanitization also leaves a positive impact on the global market, in terms of revenues.

The flourishing personal care sector, especially across developing economies, backed by surging purchasing capacity and a surging focus on personal hygiene among consumers can elevate the product demand in the following years. But the global market could witness a roadblock in the form of fluctuating prices of key raw materials, which can weaken the product demand to some extent. On the bright side, the dramatic rise in birth rate paired with the consistent increase in the older population has bolstered the demand for baby as well as adult diapers, resulting in massive revenue generation in the superabsorbent polymers industry.

Opportunities

Superabsorbent Polymers Derived From Biomaterials Will Open Up New Prospects

Conventional super absorbent polymers are a large component of worldwide landfills and are non-biodegradable in the current market climate. Investments in the creation of highly absorbent polymers made from renewable resources are therefore predicted to create brand-new market opportunities on a worldwide scale. Superabsorbent polymers made from renewable resources can replace the petrochemical-based polymers used in the absorbent core of disposable diapers and other personal hygiene products, like sodium polyacrylate and potassium polyacrylate.



Market Restraints:

Consumers' main concern with superabsorbent polymers is their disposability. The expansion of the market will be hampered by strict regulations addressing the degradability and disposal of such polymers.

COVID 19 Analysis

Most of the major markets in the world have been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, and the market for super absorbent polymers is no exception. Super absorbent polymers have the largest market in Asia Pacific, however because of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown conditions in China, India, and Japan, both supply and demand have decreased. Globally, the target industry's growth was limited by COVID-19 because to supply chain disruption, variations in the raw material supply, a lack of manpower in the manufacturing facility, and poor end-user demand. Although the COVID-19 situation is slowly improving, most industries have already started operating at full capacity.



Market Segmentation

By Type

There are several types of superabsorbent polymers on the market today, including sodium polyacrylate and polyacrylamide copolymers. The largest market category worldwide is sodium polyacrylate. The ability of this variety, often known as the "super slurper," to absorb 400–800 times its own weight in water makes it extremely desirable. As a result, it is widely used in a variety of personal hygiene items, such as diapers for babies, adult incontinence products, and sanitary and cloth napkins.

By Application

Applications include mining and petroleum, agriculture, industry, health care & personal care, and more are covered in the MRFR study. Due to the widespread use of SAP in several disposable personal hygiene products, such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult protective pants, personal hygiene has maintained its leadership position in the global market. Baby nappy sales are expanding quickly as the world's birth rate rises. Additionally, the industry is benefited by the growing older population suffering from incontinence and the rising level of knowledge regarding personal cleanliness.

Regional Insights

Given the substantial demand in China and India, the Asia Pacific area has gained the most traction on the worldwide market and is currently the most profitable one. Due to rising disposable income, an expanding population, and growing public awareness of infant cleanliness and health, the baby nappy market in the region has been expanding quickly. In undeveloped areas like Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia, baby nappy sales are also increasing, which will be good for the superabsorbent polymers sector in the upcoming years. The increasing usage of superabsorbent polymer in a variety of applications, namely in infant diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene items, has put China in the lead and allowed it to project significant advances throughout the evaluation period.

