Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s vehicle-to-grid technology market forecast, the vehicle-to-grid technology market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.80 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global vehicle-to-grid technology industry is due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest vehicle-to-grid technology market share. Major vehicle-to-grid technology companies include Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, NUVVE Holding Corp., OVO Energy Ltd., Engie SA.

Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market Segments

● By Component: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), Home Energy Management (HEM) System, Smart Meters, Software Solutions

● By Charging Type: Unidirectional Charging, Bidirectional Charging

● By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

● By Application: Reactive Power, Baseload Power, Spinning Reserves, Peak Power Sales, Other Applications]

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vehicle-to-grid technology refers to a smart charging method that enables car batteries to replenish the electrical grid. It allow EVs to export unused battery capacity back to the grid, filling gaps in renewable energy generation ratios.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

